Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Oct 17, 2013 USDA Market News NATIONAL DAILY BOXED BEEF CUTOUT AND BOXED BEEF CUTS - Negotiated Sales - Morning USDA ESTIMATED BOXED BEEF CUT-OUT VALUES - as of 9:30am Based on negotiated prices and volume of boxed beef cuts delivered within 0-21 days and on average industry cutting yields. Values reflect U.S. dollars per 100 pounds. CHOICE SELECT 600-900 600-900 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Cutout Values: 196.46 182.25 Change from prior day: No comp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Choice/Select spread: 14.21 Total Load Count (Cuts, Trimmings, Grinds): 82 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMPOSITE PRIMAL VALUES Primal Rib 305.73 258.44 Primal Chuck 167.77 167.67 Primal Round 172.16 170.68 Primal Loin 255.39 214.43 Primal Brisket 133.61 131.75 Primal Short Plate 130.48 133.66 Primal Flank 105.95 107.24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOAD COUNT AND CUTOUT VALUE SUMMARY FOR PRIOR 5 DAYS CHOICE SELECT Date Choice Select Trim Grinds Total 600-900 600-900 Not available. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current 5 Day Simple Average: Not available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BOXED BEEF CUTS - NEGOTIATED SALES FOB Plant basis negotiated sales for delivery within 0-21 day period. Prior days sales after 1:30pm are included. CURRENT VOLUME - (one load equals 40,000 pounds) Choice Cuts 42.35 loads 1,693,926 pounds Select Cuts 20.47 loads 818,706 pounds Trimmings 5.39 loads 215,551 pounds Ground Beef 13.45 loads 538,006 pounds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Choice Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6 (IM) = Individual Muscle IMPS/FL Sub-Primal # of Total Price Weighted Trades Pounds Range Average -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 109E 1 Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in 18 20,837 581.40 641.00 603.20 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, light 8 52,486 659.00 725.00 663.80 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy 33 90,659 649.86 715.00 667.37 113C 1 Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off 114 1 Chuck, shoulder clod 7 19,730 200.00 214.00 208.73 114A 3 Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd 17 228,413 213.50 228.00 214.68 114D 3 Chuck, clod, top blade 5 5,390 255.00 290.05 267.18 114E 3 Chuck, clod, arm roast 11 12,275 233.83 255.15 240.52 114F 5 Chuck, clod tender (IM) 9 11,740 341.00 386.00 356.71 115 1 Chuck, 2-piece, boneless 116A 3 Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off 23 125,783 270.00 280.50 274.03 116B 1 Chuck, chuck tender (IM) 8 15,800 222.00 237.00 231.35 3 Chuck roll, retail ready 120 1 Brisket, deckle-off, bnls 28 75,082 195.00 211.00 198.91 120A 3 Brisket, point/off, bnls 5 3,574 355.00 371.39 366.15 123A 3 Short Plate, short rib 9 19,026 430.00 481.00 449.34 130 4 Chuck, short rib 14 22,960 319.00 360.00 329.91 160 1 Round, bone-in 161 1 Round, boneless 0 0 3 Round, bnls/peeled heel-out 167A 4 Round, knuckle, peeled 23 57,460 229.00 244.46 236.06 168 1 Round, top inside round 16 46,963 205.00 218.00 210.24 168 3 Round, top inside round 18 58,519 223.00 236.00 225.25 169 5 Round, top inside, denuded 14 19,639 241.00 263.00 246.30 3 Round, top inside, side off 0 0 170 1 Round, bottom gooseneck 8 7,436 209.00 221.00 216.92 171B 3 Round, outside round 16 93,118 233.00 245.00 234.45 171C 3 Round, eye of round (IM) 25 65,492 242.00 261.00 250.55 174 1 Loin, short loin, 2x3 174 3 Loin, short loin, 0x1 8 27,397 470.29 516.00 481.66 175 3 Loin, strip loin, 1x1 180 1 Loin, strip, bnls, heavy 1 Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1 4 7,039 425.00 435.00 429.32 180 3 Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1 33 258,430 465.00 517.00 481.12 184 1 Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy 7 5,420 275.00 291.00 283.01 184 3 Loin, top butt, boneless 9 33,688 295.00 319.50 309.21 185A 4 Loin, bottom sirloin, flap 19 39,723 375.00 398.00 385.25 185B 1 Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy 18 30,056 235.00 245.00 238.68 185C 1 Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM) 11 11,150 260.00 287.00 268.90 185D 4 Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM) 189A 4 Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy 11 39,495 1025.00 1075.00 1035.53 191A 4 Loin, butt tender, trimmed 0 0 193 4 Flank, flank steak (IM) 17 45,766 375.00 430.00 397.63 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Select Cuts, Fat Limitations 1-6 (IM) = Individual Muscle IMPS/FL Sub-Primal # of Total Price Weighted Trades Pounds Range Average -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 109E 1 Rib, ribeye, lip-on, bn-in 8 22,842 462.40 473.00 464.28 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, light 6 24,587 510.00 567.00 532.88 112A 3 Rib, ribeye, bnls, heavy 15 49,351 519.46 551.00 529.86 113C 1 Chuck, semi-bnls, neck/off 114 1 Chuck, shoulder clod 3 4,862 200.00 206.00 205.65 114A 3 Chuck, shoulder clod, trmd 3 39,597 215.75 218.85 217.70 114D 3 Chuck, clod, top blade 0 0 114E 3 Chuck, clod, arm roast 0 0 114F 5 Chuck, clod tender (IM) 5 8,309 295.00 295.00 295.00 115 1 Chuck, 2-piece, boneless 116A 3 Chuck, roll, lxl, neck/off 16 60,887 260.00 280.00 269.30 116B 1 Chuck, chuck tender (IM) 6 10,338 227.00 245.09 238.42 3 Chuck roll, retail ready 0 0 120 1 Brisket, deckle-off, bnls 9 32,531 195.00 204.75 198.35 120A 3 Brisket, point/off, bnls 123A 3 Short Plate, short rib 130 4 Chuck, short rib 4 7,476 321.00 330.50 324.75 160 1 Round, bone-in 161 1 Round, boneless 3 1,822 223.00 229.00 223.39 3 Round, bnls/peeled heel-out 167A 4 Round, knuckle, peeled 4 14,903 227.75 235.00 230.08 168 1 Round, top inside round 8 19,216 200.00 218.00 205.71 168 3 Round, top inside round 11 17,813 212.00 234.00 221.01 169 5 Round, top inside, denuded 4 5,354 250.00 258.50 252.09 3 Round, top inside, side off 170 1 Round, bottom gooseneck 5 3,070 210.00 229.25 224.99 171B 3 Round, outside round 6 27,304 233.00 240.50 239.72 171C 3 Round, eye of round (IM) 16 22,565 229.00 255.00 242.20 174 1 Loin, short loin, 2x3 0 0 174 3 Loin, short loin, 0x1 11 51,661 365.00 401.46 367.02 175 3 Loin, strip loin, 1x1 180 1 Loin, strip, bnls, heavy 0 0 1 Loin, strip loin bnls. 1x1 180 3 Loin, strip, bnls, 0x1 17 76,615 374.00 412.28 385.11 184 1 Loin, top butt, bnls, heavy 5 9,928 220.00 235.00 231.98 184 3 Loin, top butt, boneless 12 20,442 235.25 250.00 242.47 185A 4 Loin, bottom sirloin, flap 4 13,232 370.00 400.00 374.66 185B 1 Loin, ball-tip, bnls, heavy 12 50,431 230.00 240.00 237.03 185C 1 Loin, sirloin, tri-tip (IM) 3 3,941 255.00 255.00 255.00 185D 4 Loin, tri-tip, pld (IM) 189A 4 Loin, tndrloin, trmd, heavy 9 8,613 855.00 925.00 889.89 191A 4 Loin, butt tender, trimmed 193 4 Flank, flank steak (IM) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CHOICE, SELECT & UNGRADED CUTS Fat Limitations 1-6 (IM) = Individual Muscle -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 124 4 Rib, Back Ribs, Fresh 124 4 Rib, Back Ribs, Frozen 5 8,702 75.00 134.00 95.49 121D 4 Plate, Inside Skirt (IM) 19 75,847 313.00 330.00 320.05 121C 4 Plate, Outside Skirt (IM) 11 18,622 355.59 415.00 375.74 121E 6 Outside Skirt, pld (IM) 3 9,345 545.00 580.00 556.09 Cap, Wedge Meat & (IM) Lean 21 58,601 244.46 270.00 260.38 Pectoral Meat 35 95,803 245.00 285.00 263.90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse and Fine Grind -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ground Beef 73% 8 35,549 163.39 170.80 165.77 Ground Beef 75% Ground Beef 81% 21 98,606 168.00 194.00 176.18 Ground Beef 85% 0 0 Ground Beef 90% Ground Beef 93% 5 5,983 224.03 233.50 228.21 Ground Beef Chuck 80% 10 61,534 181.00 190.00 185.44 Ground Beef Round 85% 6 4,963 210.00 216.80 213.16 Ground Beef Sirloin 90% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLENDED GB - STEER/HEIFER/COW SOURCE - 10 Pound Chub Basis - Coarse & Fine Grind -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blended Ground Beef 73% Blended Ground Beef 75% 0 0 Blended Ground Beef 81% 4 44,265 183.25 199.05 192.20 Blended Ground Beef 85% Blended Ground Beef 90% Blended Ground Beef 93% Blended Ground Beef Chuck 80% Blended Ground Beef Round 85% Blended Ground Beef Sirloin 90% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEEF TRIMMINGS - STEER/HEIFER SOURCE - Fresh Combos & Frozen Boxed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fresh 50% lean trimmings 9 205,261 90.00 93.95 92.37 Frozen 50% lean trimmings -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAT LIMITATIONS (FL) DESCRIPTION Maximum Average Fat Thickness Maximum Fat at any point 1. 3/4" (19mm) 1.0" 2. 1/4" (6mm) 1/2" 3. 1/8" (3mm) 1/4" 4. Practically free (75% surface lean exposed) 1/8" 5. Peeled/Denuded 1/8" 6. Peeled/Denuded, surface membrane removed 1/8" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)