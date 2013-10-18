Oct 18 - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 18] *1.45 Speedway (Town), IN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 21] AA- *4.98 Baldwin-Woodville Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *9.83 Grand Forks, ND, GO 11:00 AM 17.76 Richfield ISD #280, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.68 Hastings, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.86 Buffalo, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.30 Lakeway, TX, GO 12:00 PM AA+ 5.70 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM AA+ 5.38 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.19 Washington Co ISD #30, OK, GO 12:00 PM *1.83 Washington Co ISD #30, OK, GO 12:00 PM *10.00 Pottstown SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM AA+ 18.10 Johnston, IA, GO 12:30 PM AA+ *2.06 Mendon (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM *1.49 West Milwaukee Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM 15.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM A+ *2.55 Mission Bend MUD #1, TX, GO 02:00 PM 1.38 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM 13.18 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM A- *5.00 Harris Co Wtr Cntr & Imp #21, TX 03:30 PM [Oct. 22] AA- *6.80 Dona Ana County, NM, GO 11:30 AM 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM 112.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 10:30 AM *9.47 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM 11.00 Bastrop, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.05 Fitchburg, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA- *2.40 Kronenwetter Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA- 3.94 Kronenwetter Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 282.60 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *1.25 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *4.70 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.80 Princeton ISD #477, MN, GO 11:00 AM 45.00 Will Co Comm Coll Dt #525, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aaa *9.92 Wilmette Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aa1 15.76 Bismarck, ND, GO 11:30 AM 11.00 Janesville, WI, GO 11:30 AM 372.96 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 2.15 Bismarck, ND, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 *7.57 Channelview ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.55 Frenchtown Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aa1 *4.35 Georgetown Co SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM *9.66 Highland Pk Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *2.65 Kingston, NY 11:00 AM *5.10 Logan Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.43 North Liberty, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 *3.54 North Liberty, IA, GO 12:00 PM 750.00 Pennsylvania, PA, GO 11:00 AM *3.41 Ringwood Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 18.00 Somerset County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 25.20 St Petersburg, FL, RE 11:00 AM A+ 61.68 Suffolk County, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *9.90 West Jefferson Hills SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *1.82 Hawthorne Borough, NJ 11:30 AM 7.50 Howell Twp, NJ 11:30 AM AA *2.34 Dayton, MN, GO 01:00 PM Baa1 *4.01 Harris Co MUD #61, TX, GO 03:30 PM [Oct. 23] *6.16 Hazen SD #2, AR, GO 11:00 AM 8.30 North Dakota Bd of Hgr Educ, ND 11:00 AM 4.33 Sun Prairie, WI, GO 11:00 AM 92.47 NYC Trans Fin Auth, NY, RE 10:30 AM *2.00 West Fork SD #141, AR, GO 11:30 AM 5.20 Clarkstown (Town), NY 11:00 AM *1.30 Ctrl Noble Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM A1 *4.41 Hudson ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.57 Lincoln Pk Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 350.00 NYC Trans Fin Auth, NY, RE 11:00 AM *2.53 Santa Claus (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *9.10 Sparta Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.33 Whitehall, WI, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 67.49 Worcester, MA, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 10.95 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM MIG1 11.47 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 5.00 Bloomfield (Town), CT 11:30 AM 6.50 Princeton, NJ 11:30 AM 76.61 Virginia Coll Bldg Auth, VA, RE 11:30 AM 9.12 Virginia Coll Bldg Auth, VA, RE 11:45 AM *2.50 Willow Creek Farms MUD, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 24] *1.61 Elroy, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.34 Elroy, WI, RE 11:00 AM 27.48 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM BBB *7.29 Harris Co MUD #290, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.29 Mountainside Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.50 Springs UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 10.00 William Floyd UFSD, NY 11:00 AM [Oct. 28] *1.57 New York Mills ISD #553, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.80 Columbia Heights, MN, GO 12:00 PM A *10.00 Johnston Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM *5.35 Shawnee, KS, GO 12:00 PM A+ *5.62 Cocke County, TN, GO 11:15 AM A+ *1.23 Cocke County, TN, GO 11:45 AM *3.15 Owendale Gagetown Area Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Oct. 29] 2.88 Canton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 4.67 Canton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.99 Center Grove Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM *1.98 Center Grove Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 405.00 District of Columbia, DC 11:00 AM *3.30 Harris Co MUD #118, TX, GO 12:00 PM *8.35 Cranbury Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM Aa2 AAA 46.06 Virginia Beach, VA, RE 11:30 AM [Oct. 30] 8.70 Redwood City SD, CA 12:30 PM *5.25 Brazoria Co MUD #31, TX, GO 11:00 AM *3.68 Williamson Co Wtr & Drain Dt #, TX 01:00 PM [Nov. 04] *5.45 Bloomington, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.41 Bloomington, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.86 Braham ISD #314, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.01 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO 11:30 AM *2.27 Shoreview, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 05] *1.50 New Germany, MN, GO 11:00 AM 15.00 Jefferson Par Sch Bd, LA, RE 07:00 PM [Nov. 08] 20.00 St Charles Par SD #1, LA, GO 04:00 PM [Nov. 12] *1.89 Chanhassen, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.50 St Louis County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.69 Coffeyville, KS, GO 11:30 AM *2.69 Fairmont ISD #2752, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 18] *5.83 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Nov. 20] *6.36 Marshall, MN, RE 11:00 AM [Nov. 21] *3.07 Cambridge-Isanti ISD #911, MN, GO 11:00 AM