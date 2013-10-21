CHICAGO Oct 21 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday said it would again issue the exchange's lean hog and feeder cattle indexes, which had been temporarily suspended by the partial federal government shutdown.

Now that relevant information is being reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), the CME will calculate and distribute the data, said the CME Group Inc unit in a statement.

CME's feeder cattle index for the seven-day period ended Oct. 18 will be released in the afternoon on Monday, Oct. 21. The exchange's lean hog index for the two-day period ended Oct. 18 will be released in the morning of Tuesday Oct. 22, according to the CME.

Some historical data may not be initially available from the period prior to Oct. 17 in which the USDA reporting systems were not active, the CME said. It added that as historical data become available from AMS, they will be entered into the relevant index calculation for the appropriate date, where possible.

"The lack of historical data is not expected to have an impact on the final settlement price for October 2013 feeder cattle futures and options since the reporting period for transactions included in the CME feeder cattle index used for the October 2013 final settlement is Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, 2013," the exchange said.