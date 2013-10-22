AUSTIN, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Tolleson, Arizona's general obligation (GO) bonds: --$10.7 million GO bonds, series 2006 affirmed at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the city. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRATEGIC LOCATION: Manufacturing, warehousing and distribution businesses have located in Tolleson to take advantage of its favorable location in the larger Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) along a major interstate. SAV DECLINES SOFTEN BUT HIGH CONCENTRATION: As a lagging market indicator, secondary assessed valuation (SAV) declines have been sizeable but are moderating as the regional economy stabilizes. Prospects for future, near-term growth in the city's large industrial/commercial tax base appear likely given projects underway. Taxpayer concentration remains high and continues to be a credit concern. SALES TAXES BOOST SOLID RESERVES: Strong growth in the city's sales taxes point to an improving regional economy and management's conservative budgeting and spending practices of these revenues have subsequently allowed the city to restore high reserve levels. Solid reserves historically maintained by the city largely mitigate Fitch's concerns regarding general operations that depend heavily on economically sensitive sales tax revenues. ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT AND CARRYING COSTS: Debt levels are high, largely due to the recent trend of SAV declines. Capital needs appear manageable. Moderately high carrying costs stem primarily from a favorably rapid pace of amortization. RATING SENSITIVITIES DETERIORATION OF FINANCIAL CUSHION: The rating is sensitive to material deterioration of solid reserve levels that provide the city with a high level of financial flexibility. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are unlikely over the near term. CREDIT PROFILE PHOENIX METRO CITY The city is located 10 miles west of downtown Phoenix along Interstate 10 and encompasses approximately six square miles and 6,700 residents. Its central location in the Phoenix MSA and ready access to major interstate highway and rail corridors has made the city an attractive location for transportation intensive enterprises. The local economy has been transformed from a historically agricultural base to a manufacturing, warehouse and distribution center that provides employment to the larger MSA. Improving economic conditions in the MSA have led to fairly steady declines in unemployment, down from a recessionary high of 9.7% in 2010. Year-over-year unemployment declined to 6.1% in May 2013 from 7% in May 2012 with tepid employment gains accompanied by a similar loss in labor force. Nonetheless, the MSA unemployment rate remained below the state (7.4%) and the U.S. (7.3%) in the same time period. SAV DECLINES SOFTEN IN HIGHLY CONCENTRATED, COMMERCIAL TAX BASE The top 10 taxpayers comprise a fairly stable list of large manufacturing, distribution, real estate and service firms. Tax base concentration has declined somewhat over time but remains high at 40% of SAV in fiscal 2014, led by a regional beverage manufacturer at 12.5%. The city's property tax base grew by a high 17% annually in fiscals 2006-2010 before realizing a recent period of SAV declines (fiscal 2011-2014) due largely to recessionary pressures on valuations. SAV declines occurred slightly later in Tolleson as compared to other more residential Phoenix localities because of the city's unique, predominately commercial/industrial tax base composition, but the cumulative level of decline was fairly comparable. A 12% annual average SAV decline was realized over this four-year span. However, the trend of annual SAV declines began to moderate in fiscal 2014 and at 10% totaled only half of the prior year's decline, reflective of improved market values roughly two years prior given the lag in SAV. Initial estimates for fiscal 2015 SAV currently anticipate a modest gain, which Fitch believes is reasonable based on recent positive economic activity that includes successful recruitment of a new national firm (Kenworth Trucking) to the city as well as the expansion of existing corporate facilities underway. Tolleson is home to offices of various Fortune 500 corporations and its favorable location bodes well for attracting additional development. However, in a broader view of the city's tax base, Fitch notes a significant change to the property assessment process will be implemented in the near term due to the passage of Proposition 117 by Arizona voters as a constitutional amendment. Fitch will continue to monitor the evolving impact of Proposition 117 as its implementation will limit annual increases in locally assessed, existing property values to 5%, beginning in fiscal 2016 (2014 real property valuations). SALES TAX PERFORMANCE KEY Sales taxes comprise a high 70% of fiscal 2012 revenues, up from 56% in fiscal 2008. Taxpayer concentration exists here as well, with the 10 largest sales taxpayers responsible for generating more than one-half of the total. Nonetheless, strong commercial and industrial expansion largely offset the recessionary impact on sales tax revenues despite the concentration that introduces a source of volatility to the revenue stream and the city's finances. The relocation of the large retailer, Staples, to Tolleson from Phoenix in 2011 sparked strong sales tax gains that contributed to the year's 45% year-over year growth or a $3 million increase in sales taxes. A modest 2% dip in sales tax performance was recorded in 2010, which was the only year-over-year decline over the last five fiscal years. Management added a net $2.4 million to reserves by fiscal 2011 year-end with the strong revenue performance, which brought unrestricted general fund balance to approximately $5.2 million or a high 42% of spending. Conservative budgeting and spending practices along with favorable although moderating sales tax revenue trends saw the city again boost reserves in fiscal 2012. 