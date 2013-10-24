NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Brazil's USD3.25 billion bond issuance maturing in 2025. The bonds have a coupon rate of 4.25%. The proceeds will be used, in part, to purchase securities maturing between 2017 and 2030, and for general budgetary purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is in line with Brazil's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', which has a Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Brazil's long-term foreign currency IDR. Fitch affirmed Brazil's ratings at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook on July 18, 2013. Contact: Primary Analyst Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0358 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9165 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +1-44-203-530-1176 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.