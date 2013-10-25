NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Chile's ratings as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'/'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Country Ceiling at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Chile's ratings are supported by a strong record of prudent fiscal management, a low government debt burden, an effective and credible monetary regime anchored by a freely floating currency, a strong financial system, and an economic model based on competitive markets. These strengths sufficiently counterbalance its high commodity dependence and the country's low per capita income and weaker human development indicators relative to 'A' category peers. Chile's economic growth at 5.6% in 2012 outpaced peers in the 'A' rating category. Fitch expects that domestic demand will continue to support the economy, with an average GDP grow rate of 4.4% between 2013 and 2015. In the medium term, Chile's still narrow economic base, low productivity, and energy sector constraints could limit investment and growth unless further progress is made in these areas. Sustained robust economic growth rates would be needed for Chile's per capita income and social indicators to converge to higher rated sovereigns. Strong fiscal policy framework, low projected deficits, low public debt at 11.9% of GDP in 2012, favorable debt dynamics and adequate Treasury fiscal buffers support Chile's fiscal flexibility and underscore the shock-absorption capacity of the economy. A benign inflation environment and some moderation in credit growth also give monetary authorities room to stimulate the economy if needed. The main macro imbalance facing the Chilean economy is its increased current account deficit which could exceed 4% of GDP in 2013 and 2014, partially explained by moderation in copper prices and a positive investment cycle. Chile's high commodity dependence is more evident in its external accounts than in its fiscal accounts, with the share of mining-related public revenues decreasing to 13% in 2012 from 27% in 2007. A sharp and abrupt correction in copper prices could pose challenges for external accounts although the flexible FX regime has shown to be effective in smoothing the transition. In addition, Chile's central bank has built up its FX reserve position in recent years which could also help to reduce FX volatility. Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 2013 occur at a time when most socioeconomic variables show large improvements for Chileans across all income levels. Voters now have raised expectations of an even brighter future, and feel empowered to demand better living conditions, inclusion and social mobility. Meeting the increased social demands of the Chilean society will represent a challenge for the next administration RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action include: -- Greater confidence in the sustainability of high investment and economic growth. Advances in micro reforms that enhance productivity, medium-term growth prospects and bridge the per-capita income gap relative to peers. --Significant improvements in the country's fiscal and external balance sheets. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action include: --A material weakening in growth and investment prospects; --A severe and sustained deterioration in terms of trade leading to a weakening in public and external balance sheets. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions: --That China avoids a hard landing and grows at average of 7.2% during 2013-2015. Fitch assumes no sustained deep decline in commodity prices. --That Chile continues to adhere to its fiscal rule which defines public expenditures as a function of its structural revenues. --That the investment plan of Codelco and other private sector companies are sufficient to maintain steady copper production. --That it is unlikely Chile's highly successful economic model could be undermined following the forthcoming presidential elections. 