NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD, or the district) revenue bonds: --Approximately $122,535,000 general revenue bonds, 2013 series A. The bonds are scheduled to price via negotiation the week of Oct. 28. Proceeds will be used to refund outstanding parity bonds, including 2008 series A bonds issued with a bullet maturity due Jan. 1, 2014. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$1.8 billion in outstanding general revenue bonds at 'A+'; --$150 million commercial paper notes, series A at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Net revenues of the system, after provision for operation and maintenance expenses. The 2013 series A bonds will also be secured by a cash funded debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS REGIONAL WHOLESALE ELECTRIC PROVIDER: NPPD functions principally as a competitively priced wholesale electric provider serving all or parts of 86 of Nebraska's 93 counties. The district's vast service area has remained relatively stable with an agriculture-centered economy that continues to report exceptionally low unemployment. PRESSURE FROM EXISTING CONTRACTS: Wholesale contracts with 48 municipalities and 24 public power districts (PPDs) representing nearly half of the district's total revenue base could begin expiring on Dec. 31, 2021, well before the majority of the district's outstanding debt matures. The shorter duration of the contracts exposes NPPD to considerable operating risk that has been well managed to date, but could ultimately pressure the rating in the near term. STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: NPPD's financial metrics continue to outperform Fitch's rating category medians. Debt service coverage has averaged 1.5x over the prior five years, despite a nominal decline in fiscal 2012, while liquidity has more than doubled over the same period. The district ended fiscal 2012 with 153 days cash on hand, compared to the rating category median of 96 days. Fitch expects similar results to continue based on the district's financial forecast through 2020. DIVERSIFIED POWER SUPPLY RESOURCES: Power supplied by NPPD is derived primarily from a portfolio of owned generating assets. Available capacity is fairly diverse by fuel type and number of units with no single resource accounting for more than 25% of total available capacity. NPPD's coal-fired generating resources are equipped with environmental controls expected to meet current environmental regulations, but longer term pressures could require costly investment. POTENTIAL RATE PRESSURE: Both wholesale and retail rates have risen considerably in recent years, which could ultimately limit the district's ability to enact additional increases in future years, particularly against the backdrop of contract renewal negotiations with wholesale customers. Wholesale rates are still considered competitive, but retail rates are somewhat high in comparison to other regional providers. SHORT-TERM RATING: The 'F1+' rating on the CP program is supported by NPPD's ample internal liquidity sources - including a $150 million revolving credit facility - equal to over 3.0x potential liquidity needs, as of Dec. 31, 2012. The district's own cash and cash equivalents alone are 1.3x the maximum size of the CP program. RATING SENSITIVITIES LOSS OF WHOLESALE CUSTOMERS AND LOAD: The district's failure to make measureable near-term progress towards renewing expiring wholesale agreements and stabilizing long-term demand requirements is likely to result in negative rating action. Although potential termination remains over eight years away, the prevailing uncertainty of the district's service requirements is likely to increasingly frustrate long-term planning efforts. LOAD REDUCTION: While not anticipated, considerable use of a load release provision in the wholesale contracts could reduce sales over time, further narrowing the base on which fixed costs must be recovered. CREDIT PROFILE NPPD is Nebraska's largest electric utility, providing retail service to about 89,400 customers and all-requirements wholesale power supply to 51 municipalities, 24 PPDs and one electric cooperative pursuant to long-term contracts. The system's considerable service area excludes the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln, but nonetheless includes a substantial population estimated at 600,000. Steady growth in employment throughout the service territory's predominantly agriculture-centered economy has resulted in exceptionally low unemployment and overall stability among the district's customer base. The state's unemployment rate has remained below 5%, including during the recent economic recession. EXPIRATION OF WHOLESALE CONTRACTS APPROACHING Wholesale contracts for 48 of the municipalities and 24 PPDS served by NPPD representing nearly half of the district's total revenue base expire as soon as Dec. 31, 2021, if customers elect to provide the required five years notice to terminate. The contracts also currently permit wholesale customers to reduce requirements from NPPD by as much as 10% annually with three years written notice. No customers have exercised either contract provision to date, but Fitch remains concerned that sizeable reductions in wholesale requirements could nonetheless occur, leading to compressed operating margins and ultimately requiring remaining customers to absorb higher rates needed to support the district's outstanding fixed obligations. Fitch notes that approximately half of the district's currently outstanding debt matures beyond 2021 and additional long-term maturities are anticipated. The customers' obligation to provide five years notice when terminating contracts provides some comfort as it allows NPPD time to adjust its power supply resource plan accordingly and moderate the impact of any load loss. However, as the termination date approaches prevailing uncertainty related to the district's service requirements could frustrate long-term resource planning and result in additional cost and rate pressures. The district's competitive wholesale rates and reportedly good relations amongst its customers should aid the district in its efforts to extend the expiring contacts. Nevertheless, Fitch will continue to monitor the district's ability to retain its existing wholesale customers and assess management's response to changes in customer composition and load reduction. ROBUST FINANCIAL METRICS Debt service coverage has remained relatively strong, averaging nearly 1.5x over the prior five years, about even with management's stated target. Liquidity has more than doubled since 2008, leading to a robust 153 days cash on hand at the close of fiscal 2012. Other resources, including $47.7 million of additional borrowing capacity under the district's commercial paper program, $51.4 million of unused capacity under a revolving credit agreement and a secondary debt service reserve account that can be used at the board's discretion provide the district with a substantial 225 days of liquidity. Financial projections through fiscal 2020 indicate little change in financial performance. Annual debt service coverage rises slightly in fiscals 2016-2017, but averages closer to 1.5x through the forecast period. In addition, liquidity should remain at a sound level given the healthy excess annual cash flow after satisfying all obligations, including debt service and projected pay-go for capital projects. Fitch considers the assumptions included in the forecast to be reasonable and the projected results achievable. RISING RATES The board's demonstrated willingness to raise base rates in recent years is viewed favorably. NPPD's wholesale rates, despite rising by an annual average of about 8.5% over the prior six years, have remained relatively competitive in comparison to other regional wholesale systems. Conversely, the district's retail rates are high compared to other regional retail systems, which could limit future flexibility. Retail rate increases in recent years have tracked wholesale rate hikes. No additional retail or wholesale rate increases are planned for fiscal 2014, and financial projections through fiscal 2020 project nominal base rate increases averaging about 2% annually. AMPLE CAPACITY NPPD meets the majority of its customers' load requirements with a fairly diverse resource portfolio expected to be sufficient to meet future load growth for at least the next 10 years. The system's 3,684 MW of total resources exceeded 2012 peak demand (3,030 MW) by a significant margin. The largest owned baseload resource is the 1,365 MW, coal-fired, steam-electric generating Gerald Gentleman Station (GGS) consisting of two units. Both GGS and the district's other coal-fired station, Sheldon Station, units one and two, are reportedly positioned well to meet existing and anticipated environmental regulations. Management believes that existing pollution control equipment and the planned installation of mercury control equipment at a modest cost will make the facilities compliant with the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) Rule that takes effect in 2015. Longer term however, more stringent regulations related to air emissions could require costly investment at GGS and challenge operations at Sheldon. Capital costs over the next two years are expected to be sizeable, estimated at $725 million. However, much of the planned spending will be for SPP authorized transmission projects, which should be fully funded over time by transmission revenues derived from SPP market participants. Additional capital costs extending to 2016-2020 could be as much as $900 million, but will depend largely on the district's ability to renew its expiring wholesale contracts. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher Hessenthaler Senior Director +1-212-908-0773 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alan Spen Senior Director +1-212-908-0594 Committee Chairperson Dennis Pidherny Managing Director +1-212-908-0738 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This rating action was informed by information identified in Fitch's U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria. 