NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on approximately $38 million series 2002 bonds issued by the Citrus County Hospital Board (Citrus Memorial Health Foundation, Inc.) on behalf of Citrus Memorial Hospital (CMH) to 'B-' from 'B'. Additionally, Fitch has revised the Rating Watch to Evolving from Negative reflecting the organization's proposed sale or lease transaction with Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), which is in its initial stages. Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) and Citrus Memorial Health Foundation (CMHF) have agreed to a transaction, and a letter of intent (LOI) is expected to be signed by November 2013. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch within the next six months as the transaction's final terms and likelihood of success become clearer. SECURITY The series 2002 bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the foundation and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS DOWNGRADE REFLECTS LOWER LIQUIDITY: The rating downgrade to 'B-' reflects CMH's continued financial deterioration, which was highlighted by a significant drop in liquidity driven by the early payoff of its series 2006 bonds. As of Sept. 30, 2013 (year-end; unaudited), CMH's unrestricted cash and investments decreased by nearly 50% to an absolute total of $14.5 million from $30 million in fiscal 2012. Additionally, the organization's operations continued to be pressured by undependable tax revenue, ongoing legal costs, and further volume declines. In fiscal 2013, CMH recorded a $4.2 million loss from operations, which translated into a negative 2.9% operating margin. RATING SENSITIVITIES COMPLETION OF PENDING TRANSACTION: Resolution of the Rating Watch will likely be tied to the completion of the pending transaction, which management has indicated would resolve all legal disputes between both hospital boards and require the series 2002 bonds to be redeemed. Failure to complete the transaction and further financial deterioration could, conversely, result in negative rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE Citrus Memorial Hospital is a 198-bed community hospital located in Inverness, FL, approximately 75 miles north of Tampa. In fiscal 2013 (Sept. 30 fiscal year-end), CMH had $148.4 million in total operating revenue. CMH covenants to provide quarterly disclosure by written request to bondholders who hold more than $1 million in bonds and distributes annual financial statements to the MSRB's EMMA system. WEAK FINANCIAL PROFILE The downgrade to 'B-' from 'B' reflects CMH's weakened financial profile since Fitch's last review (May 2013). Specifically, unrestricted cash and investments dropped significantly to $14.5 million in fiscal 2013 (unaudited) from $30 million in fiscal 2012. CMH's balance sheet metrics are weak at 36.7 days cash on hand, 3.4x cushion ratio, and 31.7% cash to debt, which Fitch views as a primary credit concern. Management states unrestricted cash levels dropped due to early debt repayments, system conversion issues, and various capital expenditures. Overall, Fitch believes CMH's balance sheet leaves the organization with minimal financial cushion. In Fitch's last rating review, there was concern over a potential default scenario in relation to the organization not having adequate debt service coverage. This situation has been averted as CMH paid off its previously outstanding series 2006 bonds with cash, thus improving debt service coverage metrics. In fiscal 2013, CMH had debt service coverage of 1.5x.