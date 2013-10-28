CHICAGO Oct 28 The Chicago Transit Authority on
Monday blasted Moody's Investors Service for downgrading the
agency's credit rating, saying the move was not justified
because revenue is growing.
The agency responsible for mass transit in Chicago also
struck back at a plan, floated Monday by the head of the
Regional Transportation Authority of northeastern Illinois, to
take away the CTA's authority to issue bonds.
Moody's late on Friday cut the Aa3 rating on $2.9 billion of
the CTA's sales tax revenue bonds one notch to A1 with a
negative outlook. The ratings agency cited diminished political
will to raise revenue amid growing capital needs and dwindling
state and federal support.
Illinois' fiscal issues are directly affecting the CTA,
delaying payment of bills to the transit agency, Moody's noted.
"A backlog of pledged state matching payments, though recently
reduced, will remain a long-term challenge and may be
exacerbated by impending state income tax cuts and the state's
massive pension deficits," Moody's said in a statement.
The CTA, which operates subway and bus service in Chicago,
is the latest major debt issuer in Illinois hit with downgrade
and negative outlook by Moody's. Pension and budget woes led to
a cut in Illinois' rating to A3 in June, Chicago fell three
notches to A3 in July, and Cook County, which includes the city
of Chicago, was cut one notch to A1 in August.
The rating agency said the CTA's increasing pension
challenges could strain its operating budget.
The CTA in its statement Monday sought to counter Moody's
grim assessment. The CTA said it was determined to operate
within its means and has no plans to seek additional funding. It
also noted sales tax, fare and other revenue is growing.
"There is no justification for downgrading an entity with
increasing revenues, stable operations, and manageable pension
obligations," the agency said in a statement. "There has been no
new fiscal change to CTA's position over the last year, and CTA
strongly objects to this downgrade based on the facts."
Adding to the CTA's credit woes, the regional transit agency
that over sees the CTA on Monday said it may try to take away
the CTA's ability to issue bonds.
A memo on Monday from Chairman John Gates, chairman of the
Regional Transportation Authority board, said the regional group
is considering a move to serve as the central bonding agency for
the region's transit. Gates in his memo said the plan is backed
by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the heads of suburban Chicago
counties, and would seek to take advantage of RTA's higher, Aa3
credit rating.
Gates also said the RTA's borrowing capacity should be
increased from $800 million to $5 billion to meet capital needs.
Gates' memo criticized the CTA for back-loading the
principal payments on its $6 billion of outstanding debt, a
practice that raises interest costs. He also said the CTA lacks
bondholder security measures, such as a reserve fund
requirement. Gates also noted the CTA was incurring more costs
to sell its debt.
"In fact, for every billion dollars of bonds issued in the
past 10 years, the CTA has spent nearly $2 million more on
professional services than has the RTA," the memo said.
The CTA said the idea of consolidating bond issuance
constituted a power grab by the RTA "that would hurt service,
make it harder to reinvest in the system, and make the RTA
answerable to no one."
Illinois lawmakers have been struggling to come up with a
fix for the state's $100 billion unfunded pension liability,
which is squeezing out funding for core state services such as
education. The legislature is also facing a partial phase out,
starting in 2015, of big income tax increases enacted in 2011.