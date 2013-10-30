NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. dollar erased its
losses against the euro and rose against the yen on Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve said it will keep buying $85 billion
in bonds per month to support the economy, a decision that was
widely expected.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.3726, according
to Reuters data, compared with $1.3774 before the Fed statement.
It was last trading at $1.3740, down slightly
on the day.
The dollar rose to 98.49 yen after the Fed, and was
last at changing hands at 98.38 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.
Before the announcement, the dollar was trading around 98.13
yen.