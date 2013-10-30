NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the underlying 'BB' rating to
bank bonds corresponding to the following Philadelphia School District, PA (the
district) variable rate general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$75 million GO refunding bonds, series G of 2010.
Additionally, Fitch Ratings assigns an underlying 'BB' rating to the following
district variable rate GO bonds:
--$75 million GO refunding bonds, series H of 2010.
All of the bonds have an 'AA-' enhanced rating based on the Pennsylvania School
District State Intercept Program (the program).
The Rating Outlook for the state's program is Negative, reflecting the Negative
Outlook on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's GO bonds. The Rating Outlook for
the underlying district rating is also Negative.
The ratings are being assigned in connection with the execution of reimbursement
agreements by PNC Bank, National Association (PNC) for series G of 2010 and by
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for series H of 2010 pursuant to which PNC and RBC
will issue letters of credit supporting the above-referenced bonds. The series H
of 2010 bank bonds were previously part of series G of 2010 and are being split
out with the current letter of credit issuances.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WEAKENING UNDERLYING CREDIT PROFILE: The downgrade of the underlying rating
largely reflects the continued deterioration of the district's already tenuous
financial position.
UNCERTAIN PROJECTIONS: The district's plans to achieve structural balance rely
heavily on its continued ability to achieve dramatic expenditures savings,
particularly gaining significant negotiated concessions from the teacher's
union. Fitch believes the level of cooperation needed to fully realize these
plans will likely not be forthcoming, resulting in continued negative operations
and increased accumulated deficits.
LIMITED ABILITY TO RAISE REVENUE: Fifty-seven percent of the district's funding
is tied to state sources, and raising locally generated revenue requires state
and city council approval.
ELEVATED DEBT LEVELS: The district's overall debt burden is high relative to the
tax base, although annual debt service expenditures consume a moderate share of
the district's operating budget. Payments for other long-term liabilities are
modest but growing.
STABLE SERVICE AREA: Demographic and economic indicators are weak, although the
city's economy is anchored by the presence of several large healthcare and
higher education institutions.
SOUND INTERCEPT PROGRAM: The enhanced, programmatic 'AA-' rating is based on
state law governing the program, which requires the withholding of state
appropriations and their direct payment to bondholders or their paying agents.
SOLID COVERAGE:U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure
Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.