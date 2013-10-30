NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the underlying 'BB' rating to bank bonds corresponding to the following Philadelphia School District, PA (the district) variable rate general obligation (GO) bonds: --$75 million GO refunding bonds, series G of 2010. Additionally, Fitch Ratings assigns an underlying 'BB' rating to the following district variable rate GO bonds: --$75 million GO refunding bonds, series H of 2010. All of the bonds have an 'AA-' enhanced rating based on the Pennsylvania School District State Intercept Program (the program). The Rating Outlook for the state's program is Negative, reflecting the Negative Outlook on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's GO bonds. The Rating Outlook for the underlying district rating is also Negative. The ratings are being assigned in connection with the execution of reimbursement agreements by PNC Bank, National Association (PNC) for series G of 2010 and by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for series H of 2010 pursuant to which PNC and RBC will issue letters of credit supporting the above-referenced bonds. The series H of 2010 bank bonds were previously part of series G of 2010 and are being split out with the current letter of credit issuances. KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAKENING UNDERLYING CREDIT PROFILE: The downgrade of the underlying rating largely reflects the continued deterioration of the district's already tenuous financial position. UNCERTAIN PROJECTIONS: The district's plans to achieve structural balance rely heavily on its continued ability to achieve dramatic expenditures savings, particularly gaining significant negotiated concessions from the teacher's union. Fitch believes the level of cooperation needed to fully realize these plans will likely not be forthcoming, resulting in continued negative operations and increased accumulated deficits. LIMITED ABILITY TO RAISE REVENUE: Fifty-seven percent of the district's funding is tied to state sources, and raising locally generated revenue requires state and city council approval. ELEVATED DEBT LEVELS: The district's overall debt burden is high relative to the tax base, although annual debt service expenditures consume a moderate share of the district's operating budget. Payments for other long-term liabilities are modest but growing. STABLE SERVICE AREA: Demographic and economic indicators are weak, although the city's economy is anchored by the presence of several large healthcare and higher education institutions. SOUND INTERCEPT PROGRAM: The enhanced, programmatic 'AA-' rating is based on state law governing the program, which requires the withholding of state appropriations and their direct payment to bondholders or their paying agents. SOLID COVERAGE:U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.