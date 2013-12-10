WESTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 2,600 360 667 682 Other Market Formula 5,335 1,250 535 175 Swine or Pork Market Formula 84,307 20,332 22,041 26,407 Other Purchase Arrangement 28,485 16,615 15,956 15,905 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 7,094 1,839 1,425 713 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 10 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 21,216 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 10 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Iowa 18,960 Minnesota 18,677 Missouri 185 Nebraska 2,304 South Dakota 542 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines* Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)