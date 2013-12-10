BRIEF-Veidekke and Neptune continue with partnership in Oslo
* NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH VEIDEKKE ENTREPRENØR AS TO BUILD ENSJØHØYDEN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Tuesday, December 10, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 5,465 3,315 3,224 3,562 Other Market Formula 2,395 1,296 530 0 Swine or Pork Market Formula 34,192 5,690 3,400 6,085 Other Purchase Arrangement 15,560 4,593 5,047 4,267 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 1,515 525 525 540 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,505 Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), 0.46 lower Base Price Range $74.50 - $78.32, Weighted Average $77.92 Base Price is the price from which no discounts are subtracted and no premiums are added. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES) BF 4.0/ 1.4 5.0/ 1.7 6.0/ 2.0 7.0/ 2.3 8.0/ 2.7 0.4 77.50 86.62 79.00 87.64 80.00 89.75 81.00 91.32 81.50 92.89 0.5 74.50 85.21 77.50 86.23 80.00 88.35 80.50 89.91 81.50 91.48 0.6 74.50 83.80 77.50 84.82 79.00 86.94 80.00 88.50 81.00 90.07 0.7 74.50 82.39 74.50 83.41 77.50 85.53 80.00 87.09 80.50 88.66 0.8 73.50 80.98 74.50 82.00 77.50 84.12 79.00 85.68 80.50 87.25 0.9 73.50 79.57 74.50 80.59 74.50 82.71 77.50 84.27 80.00 85.84 1.0 71.50 78.16 73.50 79.18 74.50 81.30 77.50 82.86 79.00 84.43 1.1 70.50 76.75 73.50 77.77 74.50 79.89 74.50 81.45 79.00 83.02 1.2 70.50 74.40 71.50 75.50 73.50 77.54 74.50 79.10 77.50 80.67 1.4 67.00 73.00 69.94 73.00 71.50 73.00 73.50 75.50 74.50 77.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS 145# -30.00 -7.83 175# -1.50 1.00 205# -6.27 3.00 155# -30.00 0.00 185# 0.00 1.50 215# -6.27 3.00 165# -15.00 0.00 195# -1.57 3.00 225# -6.27 1.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED 5-Day Rolling Average Market Hog: 195.84 lb carcass, 0.73 inch back-fat, 6.87 square inch loin/2.29 inch loin depth, FFLI: 51.58% Price Range $80.00 - $87.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 6,029 Base Price Range $75.23 - $81.58, Weighted Average $79.18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 150 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Illinois 3,163 Indiana 2,006 Kentucky 800 Michigan 2,160 New York 180 Ohio 4,753 Pennsylvania 1,375 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines* Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)
* Board minutes show "end-Q1" pledge prevented earlier FX cap exit
LONDON, April 7 Sterling faced its first week of falls in four on Friday as data showed an unexpected slide in British industrial output, clouding the outlook for the UK's economy as it prepares to leave the European Union.