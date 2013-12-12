BRIEF-Standard Chartered Private Equity announces real estate investment in Seoul
* Principal Finance Real Estate has led a real estate investment, together with GS Retail to acquire a 5,853 sqm site located in Insadong, Seoul
Dec 12 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 Dec 11-12 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA
* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited (SMTBUSA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the company Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of 'F1' and a Support Rating (SR) of '1'. SMTBUSA, a New Jersey State chartered trust and banking company insured by the Federal Deposit Insuran