BRIEF-Standard Chartered Private Equity announces real estate investment in Seoul
* Principal Finance Real Estate has led a real estate investment, together with GS Retail to acquire a 5,853 sqm site located in Insadong, Seoul
* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited (SMTBUSA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the company Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of 'F1' and a Support Rating (SR) of '1'. SMTBUSA, a New Jersey State chartered trust and banking company insured by the Federal Deposit Insuran