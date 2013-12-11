LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and its local currency IDR
at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Hungary's sovereign ratings reflects the following key
factors:
- Fitch forecasts that the general government deficit (GGD) will rise somewhat
in 2013-15 from 2% in 2012, however remaining slightly below 3%, thus keeping it
in line with the medians of the 'BB' and 'BBB' categories. The government
continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to containing the deficit below 3%
of GDP, offsetting a degree of implementation risk in the 2014 budget in Fitch's
view. Structural consolidation equivalent to 3.2 percentage points (pps) of GDP
in 2012 according to the European Commission earned Hungary an exit from the
EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure.
- Hungary possesses a well-developed domestic bond market along with substantial
government deposits and central bank foreign exchange reserves (equivalent to
4.4% and 33% of GDP in October 2013, respectively). These characteristics, along
with fiscal discipline, helped Hungary to maintain access to international
financial markets throughout periods of uncertainty in 2013.
- High levels of foreign currency denominated private and public sector debt
render Hungary vulnerable to adverse external shocks and to potential policy
missteps. Gross general government debt (GGGD) fell by just over 2 pps to 79.8%
of GDP in 2012, but Fitch forecasts that it will remain broadly stable in
2013-14 and fall only modestly in 2015. Thus, Hungary will remain well above
both the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians on this metric over the forecast period.
Interest spending, at 4.3% of GDP and 9.2% of budget revenue in 2012, remains
well above the median of category and regional peers. The share of FX government
debt remains relatively high, at 39% of the total in October 2013, although it
is falling gradually.
- Fitch expects Hungary to record current-account surpluses (CAS) through the
forecast period, as a result of export resilience and private sector
deleveraging. In the year to 2Q2013, net repayments to the rest of the world
were equivalent to 6.6% of GDP. Fitch expects a continuation of these trends to
lead to a reduction in net external debt (NXD) to a forecast 46% of GDP in 2015
from an estimated 64% in 2013. External indebtedness, around one-quarter of
which is accounted for by inter-company lending, will nevertheless remain
substantially higher than rating peers.
- Fiscal discipline contrasts with unpredictable economic policies, especially
with respect to the banking and utilities sectors. Recent government initiatives
to boost credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will likely
contribute to a recovery in GDP growth in 2014-15, alongside stronger growth in
Hungary's key EU trading partners. However, lingering uncertainty over economic
policy and on-going private sector debt deleveraging constrain the Hungarian
economy's medium-term growth potential.
- Hungary's GDP per capita is high relative to 'BB' and 'BBB peers, reflecting
its high level of economic development and integration with Western Europe. EU
membership underpins domestic politics and institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually
or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are:
- Successful fiscal consolidation, resulting in a significant reduction in the
public debt ratio; also, further lowering of the foreign currency share.
- A sustained reduction in external indebtedness.
- Measures to enhance the business and investment environment, including greater
policy stability, resulting in an upward revision to Fitch's assessment of the
medium-term growth outlook.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a
negative rating action are:
- Sustained fiscal slippage that endangers debt sustainability.
- Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency outlook, which
could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks in light of still substantial
foreign-currency exposure of the public and private sectors.
- A global shock to investor sentiment, leading to a loss of financial market
access
- A downward revision to Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal discipline,
including through the period leading up to the parliamentary election due in
April 2014. Thus, Fitch assumes no return to the electoral-cycle deficit
spending that punctuated electoral campaigns in 2002 and 2006.
- Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent banks.
- Fitch's current assumption for Hungary's medium-term growth potential is 1.5%.
- Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
