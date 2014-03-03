BOSTON, March 3 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's flagship Third Point Offshore Fund, scored a 4.4 percent gain last month thanks in part to double digit gains at Dow Chemical Co., one of his biggest holdings, two people familiar with the returns said on Monday.

The gains in February helped erase small losses at the start of the year when the stock market stumbled. Loeb's fund is now up 2.4 percent for the year.