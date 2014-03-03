BRIEF-Atrium Ljungberg Q1 net sales up at SEK 591 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 591 MILLION VERSUS SEK 564 MILLION YEAR AGO
BOSTON, March 3 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's flagship Third Point Offshore Fund, scored a 4.4 percent gain last month thanks in part to double digit gains at Dow Chemical Co., one of his biggest holdings, two people familiar with the returns said on Monday.
The gains in February helped erase small losses at the start of the year when the stock market stumbled. Loeb's fund is now up 2.4 percent for the year.
April 20 Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as bargain hunters bought stocks that were battered in the last few sessions.