ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO WEEK OF 3,000,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF 2014 03/10 SERIES A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: Joint with Morgan Stanley and RBC Moodys: Ba2 Neg Outlook Provisional S&P: BB+ Credit Watch Negative Fitch: BB Negative Outlook Day of Sale: 03/11 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,600,000 A1/A/A GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/11 & 3/12 Day of Sale: 03/13 NEW YORK STATE DORMITORY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 830,000 /AAA/AA PERSONAL INCOME TAX 03/10 800MM TAX EXEMPT/30MM TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/11 TAX EXEMPT: 18-33/TAXABLE: 16-18 Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 685,960 NR/AA/AA COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM 03/10 FIRST LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014C MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 655,140 Baa1/A+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING TAXABLE (2 SERIES), ILLINOIS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT 3-12 PRICING STRUCTURE 2018-2036 TAXABLE SERIES 3-13 PRICING STRUCTURE 2044 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 606,000 NR/AA/AA COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM 03/10 FIRST LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/11 & 3/12 Day of Sale: 03/13 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC POWER WEEK OF 319,300 /AA-/A- AUTHORITY APEX POWER PROJECT 03/10 REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES A TAX EXEMPT 2014 SERIES B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/13 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 240,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/10 2014 SERIES 2 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York OHIO AIR QUALITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 234,520 Baa3/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY STATE OF OHIO POLLUTION 03/10 CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2006 A (NON AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 158,525 A2/A/A AVIATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 03/10 SERIES 2014 AMT MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/12 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT REVENUE WEEK OF 135,550 Baa3/BBB-/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2006-B 03/10 NON AMT (FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR GENERATION PROJECT) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/11 NEW YORK STATE MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 123,840 Aa1// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 03/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/12 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 100,000 A1/A+/ HIGHWAY REVENUE BONDS 03/10 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP 3/10/2014 Day of Sale: 03/11 WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MARION COUNTY WEEK OF 78,575 // SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION INDIANA 03/10 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS OF 2014 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034 REMARK: AA+ (Programmatic)/ A+ (Underlying) Day of Sale: 03/11 RED RIVER HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 74,685 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/10 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A-C MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TERMS/TEMPS Day of Sale: 03/12 NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 61,340 /A-/ SERVICE AREA 10 WATER & WASTEWATER 03/10 FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2029 TERM: 2034 Day of Sale: 03/11 THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT WEEK OF 58,610 Aa3/AA-/ CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA 03/10 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2039, 2043, 2044 Day of Sale: 03/11 KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 54,000 /AA+/ SAFETY, REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT 03/10 DISTRICT 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING B $40,000,000 FEDERALLY TAXABLE BONDS $14,000,000 TAX-EXEMPT BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/13 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 46,500 Baa3/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY STATE OF OHIO POLLUTION 03/10 CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2010 C (NON AMT) MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 42,000 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 38,700 Aa1/AA+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/13 AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 29,355 Aa3// JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28J 03/10 ADAMS & ARAPAHOE COUNTIES, COLORADO CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/11 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE WEEK OF 26,475 Aa1// OF UTAH 03/10 UNIVERSITY OF UTAH $26,475M GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A-1 $6,765M GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A-2 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: A-1: 18,22-25,27 A-2: 15-24 Day of Sale: 03/11 MISSOURI HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 26,045 A3/A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 03/10 (A.T. STILL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SERVICES) SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/12 REDWOODS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,000 A2/AA-/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 03/12 CAMDENTON REORGANIZED SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,030 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. R-3 OF CAMDEN COUNTY 03/10 MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: Serials: 2019-2021, 2024-2034 Day of Sale: 03/10 MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 17,000 /BBB+/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/10 (ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE PROJECT), SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/13 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 14,065 NR/AA/NR SEATTLE 03/10 POOLED HOUSING REVENUE AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago KENT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 12,835 /AA-/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/10 REFUNDING, SERIES 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 03/12 SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 10,660 /AA-/ (BALL-CHATHAM) COMMUNITY UNIT 03/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 45, SCHOOL BONDS CONSISTING OF: $1,225M SERIES A TAXABLE REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS $6,670M SERIES B SCHOOL BONDS $2,765M SERIES C REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/12 DERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,840 /AAA/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/10 SPRINGFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT #186, WEEK OF 9,495 /AA/ SANGAMON COUNTY, GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/10 LIMITED SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (BAM INSURED) Day of Sale: 03/13 EARLY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,709 /AAA/ TEXAS 03/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2014 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/13 CLEBURNE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,572 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT 03/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM AURORA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 7,785 Aa2// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/10 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/13 CITY OF WESTBROOK, MAINE WEEK OF 6,730 Aa3/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A 03/10 ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 03/11 WILSON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,445 Aa3/NR/ NEW YORK 03/10 *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 03/12 HUMMELSTOWN BOROUGH WEEK OF 6,255 /AA/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/13 SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF WESTBROOK, MAINE WEEK OF 5,975 Aa3/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/10 ***********TAXABLE*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 03/11 TOWN OF BEACON FALLS, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 5,880 NR/AA-/ ********BANK QUALIFIED******** 03/10 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 03/12 ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 50-JT WEEK OF 5,700 Aa2/NR/NR COLORADO 03/10 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ******BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 03/11 WYOMISSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,900 /AA-/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2020 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/11 COUNTY OF VENANGO WEEK OF 4,515 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 03/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 *****BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/11 LONGHORN TOWN UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,800 A// TEXAS 03/10 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/11 BREWER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, MAINE WEEK OF 2,691 NR/UR/ QSCB'S-TAXABLE 03/10 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2030 Day of Sale: 03/13 TOWN OF BEACON FALLS, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 1,000 NR/SP-1+/ BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 03/10 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 03/12 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 9,834,002 (in 000's)