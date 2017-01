March 20 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 793,000 A2/A-/A- STATE OF CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE 03/24 BONDS (DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION) 2014 SERIES A (VARIOUS CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF ATLANTA WEEK OF 705,570 // 376,370M AIRPORT PASSENGER FACILITY 03/24 CHARGE AND SUBORDINATE LIEN GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A (NON-AMT) $144,140M AIRPORT GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B (NON-AMT) $185,060M AIRPORT GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014C (AMT) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: SERIES A: A1/A+/A SERIES B & C: AA3/A+/A+ Day of Sale: 03/25 NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 480,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FINANCE AUTHORITY 03/24 EXP/EXP/EXP WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM SECOND GENERAL RESOLUTION REVENUE BONDS FISCAL 2014 SERIES DD MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: MONDAY Day of Sale: 03/25 ANAHEIM PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 265,000 /AA-/AA- LEASE REVENUE 03/24 ANAHEIM CONVENTION CENTER $258,000,000 TAX EXEMPT $7,000,000 TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2046 REMARK: Taxable: 2015, 2016 Day of Sale: 03/25 CITY OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA WEEK OF 238,585 Aa2/AA+/ CONTRACT TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX 03/24 PAYMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/26/2014 Day of Sale: 03/27 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 235,590 A1/A+/A+ TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 03/24 SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: MARCH 25TH Day of Sale: 03/26 OKLAHOMA IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 220,000 /AA/AA STATE FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE 03/24 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2030 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 115,000 A3/A/A+ BURKE COUNTY, GEORGIA 03/24 GEORGIA POWER COMPANY (PUT BOND MARKETING) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: TUESDAY OR WEDNESDAY CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 03/24 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/25/14 Day of Sale: 03/26 CUPERTINO UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1/AA+/ CALIFORNIA 03/24 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/24/2014 Day of Sale: 03/25 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 73,391 NR/BBB-/NR (POINCIANA PARKWAY PROJECT) 03/24 CONSISTING OF: EXPRESSWAY SYSTEM SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A (NON-AMT) EXPRESSWAY SYSTEM SENIOR LIEN REVENUE CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS, SERIES 2014B-1 (NON-AMT) EXPRESSWAY SYSTEM SENIOR LIEN REVENUE CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS, SERIES 2014B-2 (NON-AMT)_ MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 56,180 Aa3/AA-/ FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA 03/24 GEORGIA TECHNICAL FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/27 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 55,000 A3/A/A+ BURKE COUNTY (GEORGIA) 03/24 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS (GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT VOGTLE PROJECT), FIFTH SERIES 1004 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ALASKA INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND WEEK OF 51,245 NR/A/A EXPORT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, 03/24 SERIES 2014 (GREATER FAIRBANKS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL) MGR: John Nuveen & Co. Incorporated, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 03/24 ANTELOPE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT (LOS ANGELES AND KERN 03/24 COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $35MM FEDERALLY TAX EXEMPT SERIES A $15MM FEDERALLY TAXABLE SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/27 HAMMOND MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 47,060 /AA+/ CORPORATION AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 03/24 /EXP/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 LAKE COUNTY, INDIANA MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2031 REMARK: UL S&P: A+ Day of Sale: 03/26 CITY OF CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 37,920 //AAA COMPOSED OF: 03/24 14,610M - GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING (SERIES A) 23,310M - GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING TAXABLE (SERIES B) SERIES A 05/01/2015-30 SERIES B 12/01/2014-20 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Ratings: Applied/Applied/ MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 35,485 Aa1/AA+/ AGENCY 03/24 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS (COMMONWEALTH CONTRACT ASSISTANCE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/24 MONROE-WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/24 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 27,000 A3/A/A+ BURKE COUNTY (GEORGIA) 03/24 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS (GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT VOGTLE PROJECT) FIFTH SERIES 1995 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RICHMOND COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 26,185 // AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 03/24 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE RICHMOND COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/27 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 17,655 Aa3/AA-/ FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA 03/24 GEORGIA TECHNICAL FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/27 COLE COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 17,000 Aa3// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 03/24 PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/26 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 14,000 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 03/24 2014 SERIES A (CASTLE WOODS APARTMENTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 03/27 LINCOLN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/24 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/26 NORTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 13,000 // SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 03/24 SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/27 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 11,865 // CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS 03/24 SERIES 2014 EVIDENCING PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS IN INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago Day of Sale: 03/27 UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 Aaa// *******BANK QUALIFIED******* 03/24 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 03/27 SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN SEWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/NR/ SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 03/24 SERIES 2014A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 03/25 ALEDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,330 //AAA TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 03/24 / /EXP SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/24 CRYSTAL CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 8,750 NR/A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/24 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 03/24 BELTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,615 Aaa// TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED 03/24 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/25 CLEBURNE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 8,572 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT (JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,175 // DISTRICT 6, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 03/24 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 03/24 LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/24 REFUNDING SERIES 2014B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/26 CITY OF REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,015 // 2014 WASTEWATER REFUNDING BONDS 03/24 *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/25 TOWN OF FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,365 // (DENTON AND TARRANT COUNTIES) 03/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/26 SOUTHMORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,300 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS REFUNDING 03/24 SERIES 2014B PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2022 Day of Sale: 03/26 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,125 /A/ DISTRICT #155 TEXAS 03/24 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson Day of Sale: 03/26 SOUTHMORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS REFUNDING 03/24 SERIES 2014A PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017 Day of Sale: 03/26 LEBANON, OHIO WEEK OF 5,200 // VARIOUS PURPOSE BOND ANTICIPATION 03/24 NOTES SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: Rating TBD Day of Sale: 03/26 CITY OF PORTLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,000 /AA/ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 03/24 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES AND SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES) COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 04/01 LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 // DISTRICT 03/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/26 PUTNAM VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,925 NR/AA/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/24 *******BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 03/26 KISKI VALLEY WATER POLLUTION WEEK OF 4,830 // CONTROL AUTHORITY 03/24 ARMSTRONG AND WESTMORELAND COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/26 LAKE WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,250 Aaa/NR/NR DISTRICT 03/24 (TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM SHENANDOAH CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,120 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING 03/24 SERIES 2014 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/24 MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION MORGAN COUNTY 03/24 /EXP/ INDIANA, TAX AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS SERIES 2014A TAXABLE TAXABLE - QZAB TAX CREDIT MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: UL S&P: A+ Day of Sale: 03/25 MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION MORGAN COUNTY 03/24 /EXP/ INDIANA TAX AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014B TAXABLE - QZAB TAX CREDIT MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2030-2034 REMARK: UL S&P: A+ Day of Sale: 03/25 BUTLER TECHNOLOGY & CAREER WEEK OF 1,935 Aa1// DEVELOPMENT SCHOOLS 03/24 BUTLER, HAMILTON, WARREN & PREBLE COUNTIES, OHIO SCHOOL ENERGY CONSERVATION IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LIMITED TAX) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/26 COLLINGSWOOD BOROUGH, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 1,760 NR/AA-/ *******BANK QUALIFIED******* 03/24 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 03/27 CHESTERTOWN FIRE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,625 A2/NR/ NEW YORK 03/24 *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 03/27 RICHMOND COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 1,625 // AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 03/24 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE RICHMOND COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/27 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,967,176 (in 000's)