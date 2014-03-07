BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects first paragraph to show that National Energy Board approval is final, removes third paragraph which said Canadian government would make final decision.)
March 6 Canadian regulators on Thursday approved Enbridge Inc's Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and expansion, conditional on the company undertaking additional work on consultation and safety among other things.
The existing 639-km (400-mile) pipeline, which extends from southern Ontario to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western oil to refineries in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by 25 percent to 300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD). (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.