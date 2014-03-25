UPDATE 2-PPG raises offer for Akzo Nobel to $29 bln
* Akzo will face questions from shareholders on Tuesday (Adds analyst comment, detail, background)
CARACAS, March 25 Venezuela's new Sicad 2 foreign exchange platform sold dollars at an average rate of 51.58 bolivars on its second day of operations, the central bank said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Daniel Wallis)
* Akzo will face questions from shareholders on Tuesday (Adds analyst comment, detail, background)
DUBLIN, April 24 The British election on June 8 will not impact the timing of Irish government plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in state-owned Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's Finance Minister said on Monday.