NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Amazon.com Inc
unveiled a video streaming device dubbed Fire TV on
Wednesday that can pipe video directly to television and offers
a more prominent showcase for the e-commerce giant's slate of
original programming.
The device competes directly with Apple TV and Roku 3.
In addition to Amazon streaming video, Fire TV will also
have content from Netflix, Hulu and others, Amazon executive
Peter Larsen said at an event in New York.
"It's the easiest place to watch Netflix," Larsen said. "You
can watch 'Alpha House' and you can watch 'House of Cards'."
The Kindle TV has a feature that can predict what the user
will watch and cue it up instantly, Larsen said. There is also a
microphone in the remote for voice-activated search.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman)