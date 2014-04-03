HKEx's discussions with mainland exchanges over mutual
market access has turned the spotlight again on the A-shares
discount vs their HK-listed peers.
** While no agreement announced yet news comes on the back
of series of incremental developments geared towards attracting
more foreign money into mainland stock markets.
** HKEx news comes a month after MSCI said it was evaluating
including A-shares into its EM indices.
** Recent widening of CNY trading band and further expansion
of RQFII/QFII quotas all pointing in the same direction.
** Meanwhile, China stocks' chronic underperformance has
taken the A-H premium index back to 2014 lows.
** A-shares starting to nudge ahead of H-shares on 2014
performance. link.reuters.com/mav28v
** Sentiment around EM turning slowly and within that P/E
differential between China & EM lowest in more than a decade. link.reuters.com/wax97v
** Risk-reward likely favours going long A-shares, via the
iShares FTSE A50 ETF, vs HK-listed China.
