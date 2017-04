May 15 - N ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- MISSOURI HIGHWAYS & TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 894,450 // COMMISSION 05/19 CONSISTING OF: $581,980,000 FIRST LIEN REFUNDING STATE ROAD BONDS & $312,470,000 SECOND LIEN REFUNDING STATE ROAD BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: Retail Order Period 5/19

Day of Sale: 05/20 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 650,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/19 2014 SERIES C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 230,885 Aa3/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/19 (CONVENTION CENTER HOTEL PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/22 EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 204,825 Aa1/AAA/AA+ (ALAMEDA AND CONTRA COSTA COUNTIES 05/19 CALIFORNIA) WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 192,160 /A+/A DALLAS FORT WORTH AIRPORT, TEXAS 05/19 JOINT REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS SUBJECT TO AMT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2021-2045

Day of Sale: 05/21 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 157,800 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REFUNDING 05/19 REVENUE BONDS, SENIOR SERIES 2014-4 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/19 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 134,715 NR/BBB/BBB REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A 05/19 (CENTEGRA HEALTH SYSTEM) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 131,050 Aa1/AAA/AA+ CALIFORNIA 05/19 WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2027-2035

Day of Sale: 05/20 THE POLLUTION CONTROL FINANCING WEEK OF 118,865 Baa3/BBB/ AUTHORITY OF SALEM COUNTY (NEW 05/19 JERSEY) POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CHAMBERS PROJECT) 2014A (TAX EXEMPT) (AMT) 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SALINA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 305, WEEK OF 117,320 // KANSAS 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/21 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 111,535 // FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 05/19 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING COLLEGE STATION I, L.L.C.-TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY PROJECT), SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/20 CITY OF ROCKPORT, INDIANA WEEK OF 100,000 // (INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER COMPANY) 05/19 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING - PUT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/21 CONTRA COSTA WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 NR/AA+/AA CALIFORNIA, REFUNDING BONDS 05/19 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2020-2026

Day of Sale: 05/21 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 82,400 //BBB+ AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 05/19 SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES PROJECTS) SERIES 2014A MGR: Ziegler, Chicago NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 79,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED 05/19 TAX REFUNDING, TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Aa1/AA+/

Day of Sale: 05/20 OREGON UNIVERSITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 70,000 // STATE OF OREGON GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/19 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: Retail Order Period 5/20

Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 69,655 Aa2/AA+/ ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 05/19 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/20 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 63,865 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY, MASSACHUSETTS 05/19 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 05/20 THE TRUST FOR CULTURAL RESOURCES WEEK OF 52,075 Aa3/AA/ OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK REVENUE 05/19 BONDS SERIES 2014A (AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY) 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 44,870 // BUILDING CORPORATION HIGHER 05/19 EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (BRYANT UNIVERSITY ISSUE - SERIES 2014) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/22 UNIONTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,000 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/19 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2034 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 05/22 CITY OF TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 40,460 Aa2//AA CAPITAL BONDS SERIES 2014 05/19 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/20 CITY OF GARLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 39,585 /AA-/AA+ WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 05/19 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS NEW SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 34,805 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF FORT MYERS, FLORIDA WEEK OF 34,355 A1/A+/A+ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING 05/19 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF BORGER, TEXAS TAX AND WEEK OF 33,000 /AA-/ WATERWORKS SEWER SYSTEM SURPLUS 05/19 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION TAXABLE SERIES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 05/19 OAK VALLEY HOSPITAL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 32,310 A2// CALIFORNIA 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 05/20 WATEREUSE FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 31,800 /AA-/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2014A 05/19 VALLEJO SANITATION AND FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT REFUNDING PROGRAM CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF FONTANA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 31,710 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 22 05/19 (SIERRA HILLS SOUTH) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS

Day of Sale: 05/23 BUFFALO AND FORT ERIE PUBLIC WEEK OF 30,425 /A+/A BRIDGE AUTHORITY TOLL BRIDGE 05/19 SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDINIG BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE DAILY 27,500 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY, MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT /EXP/ REVENUE BROADWAY TOWNHOUSE PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 12/1/16 EXPECTED WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 26,000 A1/AAA/ AUTHORITY LOTTERY CAPITAL 05/19 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/21 BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION BONDS 05/19 PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/20 CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 23,000 // FRESNO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/21 HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 22,060 // SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION 05/19 UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034

Day of Sale: 05/21 HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 22,060 // SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION 05/19 UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034

Day of Sale: 05/21 TRACY PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,625 // REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES A 05/19 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/20 CARTHAGE R-IX SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 /AA+/ OF JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2027-2034 REMARK: Underlying Ratings:

Day of Sale: 05/19 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,665 Aa2/AA+/NR SUBORDINATE LIEN PUBLIC PROJECT 05/19 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2014A-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,300 /AA+/ NO. R-IV OF STONE COUNTY, MISSOURI 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2023-2034 REMARK: Underlying Ratings:

Day of Sale: 05/21 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,400 Aa2/AA+/NR SUBORDINATE LIEN PUBLIC PROJECT 05/19 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2014A-1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/19 NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 14,975 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/19 SERIES A & B (TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2030 CITY OF MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 14,515 Aa1/AAA/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 05/19 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/20 YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 13,220 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION AND 05/19 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024

Day of Sale: 05/19 MOJAVE WATER AGENCY REFUNDING WEEK OF 13,000 // REVENUE, CALIFORNIA 05/19 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/21 PARKER COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,715 NR/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 05/19 TAXABLE SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF CEDAR PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,680 // MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2034 INDIANAPOLIS BOND BANK WEEK OF 12,000 /A/AA- SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS 05/19 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2029 BELLEFONTAINE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,783 Aa2// OHIO 05/19 LOGAN COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $9,024M SERIES A $1,759M SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT

Day of Sale: 05/20 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,765 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO.34, TEXAS 05/19 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/19 SUN PRAIRIE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,435 // DANE AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES 05/19 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 05/19 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 308, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,190 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/19 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2022

Day of Sale: 05/22 TOWN OF WESTERLY, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 8,030 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/19 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 05/21 PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 7,270 NR/A+/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 05/19 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/20 NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 7,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/21 LORAIN, OHIO WEEK OF 6,000 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/19 STREET IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 05/21 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,430 // DISTRICT 119, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 05/19 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 05/20 CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP AREA SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,980 // DISTRICT 05/19 SOMERSET COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 05/20 SOUTH BEND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 3,385 /AA/ INDIANA 05/19 SPECIAL TAX DIST REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 05/20 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 3,145 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 05/19 (CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/21 CALIMESA FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 3,045 /A/

CALIFORNIA 05/19 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (CALIMESA REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO.1 AND PROJECT NO.5) SERIES 2014 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 05/20 DEHESA SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 3,000 /AA-/ OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 ELECTION 05/19 SERIES A (GENERAL OBLIGATION REAUTHORIZATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/20 CITY OF FORT MYERS, FLORIDA WEEK OF 2,785 A1/A+/A+ TAXABLE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT 05/19 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2014B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2019

Day of Sale: 05/21 KLEINWOOD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,500 A2// DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/19 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/22 BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY WEEK OF 2,310 NR/AA/NR MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 05/19 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN BRAZORIA AND FORT BEND COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BOND SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: (BAM INSURED)

Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, WEEK OF 1,855 /AA+/ TEXAS 05/19 COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/21 WILLIAMSBURG, IOWA WEEK OF 1,600 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/19 CORPORATE PURPOSE SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/20 FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 // DISTRICT, WISCONSIN GENERAL 05/19 OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2014A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2021

Day of Sale: 05/20 WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 // DISTRICT WISCONSIN GENERAL 05/19 OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 2014C MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 05/21 GALT JOINT UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,200 /SP-1+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/19 2013-14 TAX & REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2014 REMARK: Bank Qualified

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,356,843 (in 000's)