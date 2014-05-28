BRIEF-Shandong Nanshan Aluminium plans insurance firm with partners
* Says it plans to invest 600 million yuan ($87.15 million) to set up insurance firm with registered capital of 3 billion yuan with partners
May 28 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Wednesday that leveraged exchange-traded funds contain structural problems that could "blow up" the whole industry one day.
Fink runs a company that oversees more than $4 trillion in client assets, including nearly $1 trillion in ETF assets.
"We'd never do one (a leveraged ETF)," Fink said at Deutsche Bank investment conference in New York. "They have a structural problem that could blow up the whole industry one day." (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by David Gregorio)
