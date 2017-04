May 29 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 431,160 Aa3/A/A (COLORADO) 06/02 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MIAMI-DADE COUNTY EXPRESSWAY WEEK OF 340,000 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY 06/02 TOLL SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF LONG BEACH (PORT OF LONG WEEK OF 325,000 /AA/AA BEACH) HARBOR REVENUE SHORT TERM 06/02 NOTES MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/05 PHOENIX, ARIZONA WEEK OF 290,005 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/02 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2027

Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS (TRAVIS, WEEK OF 278,515 Aa2/AA/AA- WILLIAMSON AND HAYS COUNTIES) WATER 06/02 AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/05 ARIZONA SCHOOL FACILITIES BOARD WEEK OF 220,000 A1/A+/ (TAXABLE) 06/02 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 213,150 Aaa/AAA/AAA FACILITIES CORPORATION 06/02 STATE REVOLVING FUNDS REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B (2010 MASTER FINANCING PROGRAM) (GREEN BONDS) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 207,000 /AA+/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/02 /EXP/EXP LIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 200,000 Aa2/AA-/AA+ ELECTRIC AND GAS SYSTEMS JUNIOR 06/02 LIEN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (CPS ENERGY) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 149,280 Aa2/AA-/AA- AGENCY 06/02 EXP/EXP/EXP HOUSING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 26,265M 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) $110,860M 2014 SERIES B (AMT) $12,155M 2014 SERIES C (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PHOENIX UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 145,445 Aa2/AA/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/04 LOS ANGELES COUNTY REGIONAL WEEK OF 143,000 /A/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/02 MONTECEDRO INC. PROJECT CAL MORTGAGE LOAN INSURANCE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/14/2014

Day of Sale: 06/05 COUNTY OF SAN BERNADINO TAX AND WEEK OF 130,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/ REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/02 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF CHICAGO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 110,000 Baa1/AA+/BBB+ MOTOR FUEL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 06/02 / /EXP BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/05 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA AIRPORT SYSTEM WEEK OF 104,035 A2// JUNIOR SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE 06/02 NOTES SERIES 2014B MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 DECATUR HOSPITAL AUTHORITY (TEXAS) WEEK OF 98,000 /BB+/BB+ WISE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM 06/02 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/04 BOARD OF REGENTS, TEXAS STATE WEEK OF 89,770 // UNIVERSITY SYSTEM REVENUE FINANCING 06/02 SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF GARLAND, TEXAS (DALLAS, WEEK OF 85,795 NR/A+/AA- COLLIN AND ROCKWALL COUNTIES) 06/02 ELECTRIC UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS NEW SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 67,075 // TEXAS 06/02 SOFT PUT VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: RATINGS AAA/AA AAA/AA

MANDATORY PUT: 07/31/2019

Day of Sale: 06/02 SANTA MARGARITA/DANA POINT WEEK OF 65,850 /AA/AA+ AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/02 SERIES 2014A (GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/03 ST. JOHNS RIVER POWER PARK SYSTEM WEEK OF 62,000 Aa2/AA-/AA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/03/2014

Day of Sale: 06/04 SPRING LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 54,260 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 06/02 COUNTY OF OTTAWA, 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 52,860 Aaa//AAA TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/02 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (Aa2//AA-

Day of Sale: 06/02 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 52,410 Aa// REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 06/02 CITY OF SAN PABLO TAX ALLOCATION BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NOVI COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 47,450 Aa2// MICHIGAN 06/02 COUNTY OF OAKLAND, 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, SERIES I MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 47,000 A2/A/ GATV GEORGIA TECH ATCD PROJECT 06/02 CONSISTING OF: $41,000M TAX-EXEMPT $ 6,000M TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/05 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 42,745 Baa3/NR/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/02 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING GALVESTON, I, L.L.C.-TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY AT GALVESTON PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF SHAKOPEE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 42,565 NR/BBB+/A HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE 06/02 REFUNDING BONDS (ST. FRANCIS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER), SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MOUNT VERNON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 41,360 // NEW YORK 06/02 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2035

Day of Sale: 06/05 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 40,315 Baa3/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/02 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING STEPHENVILLE II, L.L.C.-TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/03 ST. JOHNS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 39,800 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF CLINTON & GRATIOT, 06/02 2014 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 34,805 // COLLEGE DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING TAX BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/03 NEWARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 // (ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2011, SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: AA-(S) NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 29,000 /A+/ AGENCY 06/02 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $27,000M TAXABLE $ 2,000M TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 VILLAGE OF BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 28,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/02 *********TAX EXEMPT********* MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATINGS: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/04 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE CHINO WEEK OF 27,780 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY TAX ALLOCATION 06/02 BONDS SERIES 2014A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/03 WADSWORTH CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 25,950 /AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT 06/02 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/05 SAN BERNARDINO CITY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 25,000 A2/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF BURLESON, TEXAS WEEK OF 24,460 Aa3/AA/ (JOHNSON AND TARRANT COUNTIES) 06/02 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/02 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE BELL WEEK OF 21,735 // GARDENS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT 06/02 COMMISSION, CALIFORNIA $ 4,140M TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A (PROJECT NO. 1 REDEVELOPMENT AREA) $ 7,040M TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B (CENTRAL CITY REDEVELOPMENT AREA) $10,555M SECOND SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014C (TAXABLE) (CENTRAL CITY REDEVELOPMENT AREA)_ MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago GRAND HAVEN AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 21,560 // MICHIGAN 06/02 COUNTIES OF OTTAWA & MUSKEGON, 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD DESERTS SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,000 A1/A+/ DISTRICT 2014 06/02 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/04 CARMEL 2002 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 19,915 /AA+/AA CORPORATION (CARMEL, IN) 06/02 AD VALOROEM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024 REMARK: NON-BQ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,525 /AA-/ NUMBER 205 06/02 KNOX AND WARREN COUNTIES, ILLINOIS (GALESBURG) GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014A GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2014B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2043

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF TUCSON WEEK OF 18,290 A2/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 06/02 TAXABLE SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SUNNYSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 /AA-/ NO. 12 OF PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/02 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2011, SERIES D (2014) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 ELYRIA, OHIO WEEK OF 17,450 // VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD RADNOR TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,215 Aa1// DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF TEMPLE REFUNDING TEXAS WEEK OF 17,180 /AA/ TAX EXEMPT 06/02 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2026

Day of Sale: 06/02 CASTAIC LAKE WATER AGENCY WEEK OF 16,910 NR/AA-/AA- REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 06/02 SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RANKIN COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 A2// TEXAS COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 06/02 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/04 GREAT VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aaa// CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/03 LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,385 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2019 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: RATINGS: /AAA/A/

Day of Sale: 06/02 SIENNA PLANTATION MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,020 A1// DISTRICT NO. 2 06/02 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/02 SAULT STE. MARIE AREA PUBLIC WEEK OF 9,000 /AA-/ SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN 06/02 COUNTY OF CHIPPEWA, 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) CITY OF IRONDALE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 8,945 /AA/ TAX EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION WTS 06/02 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2018-2034

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF SCHERTZ WEEK OF 8,630 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 06/02 *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/02 MONTGOMERY CO. MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,250 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. 47 UNLIMITED TAX 06/02 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF IRONDALE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 7,925 /AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/02 REFUNDING WTS TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2018-2034

Day of Sale: 06/03 ROOSEVELT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,780 A1// DISTRICT NO. 66 OF MARICOPA 06/02 COUONTY, ARIZONA REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2018

Day of Sale: 06/05 NORTHWEST MISSOURI WEEK OF 7,500 /AA-/ R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2034

Day of Sale: 06/05 NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 7,000 // COLLEGE DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/03 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,875 /BBB+/ DISTRICT #172, TEXAS 06/02 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/04 MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 6,000 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/02 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 06/03 EASTER MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,885 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/02 NO. 2002-06 (MORGAN HILL) IMPROVEMENT AREA C 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/04 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 5,055 // SERIES 2014 06/02 EVIDENCING UNDIVIDED INTERESTS IN THE RIGHT TO RECEIVE CERTAIN REVENUES PAYABLE BY VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-1 IN LOGAN COUNTY, COLORADO UNDER A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE DISTRICT AND UMB BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/05 TOWN OF LITTLE ELM, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,755 /AA-/ BANK QUALIFIED 06/02 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 06/03 BELOIT, KANSAS WEEK OF 4,480 NR// PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 06/02 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 06/05 LABETTE COUNTY, KANAS WEEK OF 3,950 NR/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 505 06/02 GENERAL OBLIGATIONS REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2027 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/02 LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & WEEK OF 3,900 /A+/ TECHNOLOGY CENTER 06/02 GUARANTEED LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 06/02 MASON COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 3,650 NR/NR/ PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT ELECTRIC 06/02 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 06/04 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE CHINO WEEK OF 1,515 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY TAX ALLOCATION 06/02 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 14B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,803,115 (in 000's)