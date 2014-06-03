UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
BOSTON, June 3 Baltimore asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said Brian Rogers will step down as manager of its $30 billion Equity Income fund in October 2015 and hand over the reins to John Linehan.
Rogers will remain the company's chief investment officer and chairman of its board of directors, T. Rowe Price said on Tuesday.
In addition, Bill Stromberg, head of equity, will assume leadership of U.S. equity from Linehan, effective immediately, T. Rowe Price said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.