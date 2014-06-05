June 5 European regulators said on Thursday they
have completed their assessment of reported manufacturing
violations at Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's facility in
Toansa, India, and although deficiencies were found they pose no
risk to public health.
The regulators said they were satisfied that corrective
measures put in place by the company were sufficient to ensure
products at the site will be in compliance with good
manufacturing practices and they will reinstate the GMP
certificate that was suspended in January.
