NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Nordea Bank has ratcheted in price
guidance by as much as 25bp on its inaugural dual-tranche
Contingent Convertible Tier 1 capital securities, after being
swamped with more than US$10bn of orders.
Guidance on the perpetual non-call five-year has been set at
5.625% area, 12.5bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 5.75%
area, while the perpNC10-year is being officially talked at
6.25% area, versus IPTs of 6.5% area.
The area is plus or minus 12.5bp.
The deal is the first Swedish CoCo to hit the markets and
its pricing will set a crucial benchmark for other banks from
Sweden.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and
UBS are leading the transactions, which are expected to be rated
BBB+/BBB.
(Reporting By Danielle Robinson; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)