Oct 29 Maine Governor Paul LePage said on
Wednesday he will seek legal authority to enforce the quarantine
of a Maine nurse who treated Ebola patients in West Africa and
returned home after being held at a New Jersey hospital.
The governor issued the statement after Kaci Hickox, the
nurse who tested negative for Ebola after returning from West
Africa, said she did not plan to follow guidelines to
voluntarily quarantine herself until Nov. 10.
"Upon learning the healthcare worker intends to defy the
protocols, the Office of the Governor has been working
collaboratively with the State health officials within the
Department of Health and Human Services to seek legal authority
to enforce the quarantine," the governor said in a statement.
