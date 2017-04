Oct 30 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 700,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY FUTURE TAX SECURED 11/03 EXP/EXP/EXP SUBORDINATE BONDS FISCAL 2015 SERIES B (SUBSERIES B-1) TAX EXEMPT BONDS MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2039, 2042 REMARK: ROP: MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Day of Sale: 11/05 NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 500,000 // CONSISTING OF: 11/03 FIRST TIER BONDS 2014A SECOND TIER BONDS 2014B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: FIRST TIER BONDS: A2/A

SECOND TIER BONDS: A3/BBB+

Day of Sale: 11/05 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 350,000 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY OF MISSOURI 11/03 (MERCY HEALTH) HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 271,000 Aa2/AA/AA THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 11/03 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP:WEDNESDAY

Day of Sale: 11/06 ANAHEIM PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 256,000 /AA-/AA- LEASE REVENUE ANAHEIM CONVENTION 11/03 CENTER EXPANSION PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2016-2034; 2030 AND 2046

TAXABLE DUE: 2015-2016

Day of Sale: 11/05 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION, WEEK OF 237,085 A1/A+/A+ TURNPIKE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/03 SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 236,100 A1/A-/A- STATE OF CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE 11/03 REFUNDING BONDS, CONSISTING OF: 139,480M LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION) 2014 SERIES G (CALIFORNIA SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT FACILITY & STATE PRISON AT CORCORAN (CORCORAN 11) 79,820M BONDS 2014 SERIES H VARIOUS CAPITAL PROJECTS) $16,800 DEPARTMENT OF STATE HOSPITALS 2014 SERIES I MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: RETAIL: 11/15/2014

G: 17-21, H:15-26, I: 15-26

Day of Sale: 11/06 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 180,000 /AA-/AA- FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/03 (HOSPITAL SISTERS SERVICES, INC.) SERIES 2014A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 162,135 A1/A/A+ CONSISTING OF: $107,204M GENERAL 11/03 REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES C $54,930M GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 2014D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: C: 15-23, 26, 30-34

D: 15, 17-23

Day of Sale: 11/04 FRANKLIN COUNTY CONVENTION WEEK OF 157,985 Aaa/AA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/03 TAX AND LEASE REVENUE ANTICIPATION AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2035 TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 WEEK OF 150,315 Aa1/AA+/NR PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON UNLIMITED 11/03 TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/06 STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC 11/03 DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM GREEN ENERGY MARKET SECURITIZATION BONDS, 2014 SERIES A (TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 IN THE WEEK OF 149,170 Aa2/AA-/AA+ CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER AND THE 11/03 STATE OF COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 11/05 STATE OF WISCONSIN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 132,090 Aa2/AA+/AA+ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2014 11/03 EXP/EXP/EXP SERIES 2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2029 REMARK: KROLL: AAA

Day of Sale: 11/06 COLUMBUS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 130,995 Aa2/AA/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, OHIO GENERAL 11/03 EXP/EXP/ OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING $50,680M TAX EXEMPT SERIES 2014A $80,135M TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: A: 19-32, B: 15-23

Day of Sale: 11/06 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER WEEK OF 122,000 A3/A-/A- EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/03 ANNE ARUNDEL HEALTH SYSTEM ISSUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 11/05 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 115,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 11/03 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM CONSISTING OF: $97,000M TAX-EXEMPT $18,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2016-2025; 2029;

2034; 2039; 2044; 2049 and 2054

TAXABLE BONDS DUE:2015-2024; 2029;

2034; 2044 AND 2047

Day of Sale: 11/04 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 106,955 Aaa/AAA/ INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS 11/03 $103,015M (NON AMT) & $3,940M (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 11/05 CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 100,000 // DISTRICT 11/03 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $80,000M SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAX-EXEMPT) $20,000M SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 15-18, 31-44

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 75,000 A3/BBB+/NR WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 11/03 SERIES 2014B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 11/06 NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 66,260 Aa1/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXS (BEXAR COUNTY) 11/03 REFUNDING, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/05 ERNEST N. MORIAL-NEW ORLEANS WEEK OF 66,000 A1//A+ EXHIBITION HALL AUTHORITY 11/03 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/15 CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 62,000 Aa2// WATER AUTHORITY WATER REVENUE BONDS 11/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 11/04 SACRAMENTO COUNTY SANITATION WEEK OF 61,925 Aa3/AA/AA-

DISTRICTS FINANCING AUTHORITY 11/03 REVENUE BONDS, TAXABLE REFUNDING SERIES 2014B (SACRAMENTO REGIONAL COUNTY SANITATION DISTRICT) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York SOUTH DAKOTA BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 51,670 // REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 11/03 CONSISTING OF: $ 7,500M SERIES 2014D (TAX-EXEMPT) $35,330M SERIES 2014E (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 8,840M SERIES 2014F (TAXABLE) MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: SERIES D DUE: 3/1/2015; 9/01/2017-

SERIES E DUE: 6/1/2015-6/1/2029 AND

SERIES F DUE: 6/1/2015-6/1/2027 AND

6/1/2032 (TAXABLE)

Day of Sale: 11/06 GRANT COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3/AA/AA PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 2 11/03 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE (SIFMA FLOATER) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 17 SOFT PUT

Day of Sale: 11/05 CANADIAN RIVER MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 42,470 Aa3//AA AUTHORITY, TEXAS 11/03 SUBORDINATE LIEN CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 11/04 NORTH PENNSYLVANIA WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,135 Aa3// VARIABLE RATE WATER REVENUE 11/03 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 37,220 NR/AAA/NR CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE CORPORATION 11/03 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (KIPP AUSTIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, INC.) SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/06 MARTHA'S VINEYARD LAND BANK WEEK OF 35,000 /A-/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 11/03 SERIES 2014 (GREEN BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 BEDFORD NEW HAMPSHIRE SCHOOL WEEK OF 33,500 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/03 REFUNDING 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 11/06 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 32,815 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PEORIA, 11/03 ARIZONA REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A&B (SIERRA WINDS LIFE CARE COMMUNITY PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago CITY OF SAN LUIS, ARIZONA WEEK OF 32,545 /A+/ PLEDGED EXCISE TAX REVENUE 11/03 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $30,250M OBLIGATIONS TAX-EXEMPT, SERIES 2014A $ 2,295M TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2038

Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 30,795 A2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/03 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 11/06 TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 30,000 NR/BBB/NR CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 11/03 2014 (MOLLOY COLLEGE PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 11/05 PERRIS UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 // 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/03 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/06 TEMPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,525 Aa2/AA/ NO. 213 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 11/03 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2012, SERIES C (2014) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/06 ORANGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 29,415 // SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE CITY OF 11/03 ORANGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 2014 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/05 SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 28,030 /AA/ ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/03 LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2014 B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/06 MORENO VALLEY PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 27,500 /A/ AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 11/03 BONDS SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/06 WEST MIFFLIN SANITARY SEWER WEEK OF 25,000 /A-/ MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 11/03 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 11/06 MONTGOMERY COUNTY REVENUE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 22,160 Aa3/NR/AA MARYLAND 11/03 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (MONTGOMERY COLLEGE ARTS CENTER PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 11/05 CITY OF OXNARD FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 21,500 NR/A+/NR LEASE REVENUE PROJECT AND REFUNDING 11/03 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 11/04 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 21,000 NR/A/ INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE INDEPENDENCE 11/03 ANNUAL APPROPRIATION 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2043

Day of Sale: 11/03 OTHELLO SCHOOL DISTRICT 147-163-55 WEEK OF 20,835 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/03 REFUNDING 2014 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/06 WEST ADA JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 2 WEEK OF 18,975 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 11/03 IDAHO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/04 BENICIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 Aa3// (SOLANO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 SULPHUR SPRINGS UNION SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,000 /SP-1+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 11/03 ANTICIPATION NOTES 2014B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/04 NORTH CHARLESTON SEWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,575 /AA+/ REVENUE BONDS 11/03 SOUTH CAROLINA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 11/05 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING WEEK OF 15,000 NR/A-1+/NR FINANCE AGENCY 11/03 COLLATERALIZED MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (LINCOLN WESTMORELAND PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/03 BENICIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,860 /A+/A- (SOLANO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 OCTORARA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,700 /A/ CHESTER AND LANCASTER COUNTIES, 11/03 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 11/05 RIDGELAND GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC DAILY 13,500 Aa2// IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027 TOWN OF LAKEWOOD WEEK OF 13,190 /A+/ OCEAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS

SERIESJ 014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 SULPHUR SPRINGS UNION SCHOOL WEEK OF 13,000 /SP-1+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 11/03 ANTICIPATION NOTES 2014A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/04 STANISLAUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,000 /A+/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/03 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/05 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 12,005 NR/A+/NR REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 11/03 CITY OF MOORPARK MOORPARK REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT 2014 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 10,535 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/03 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS (YUCAIPA VALLEY WATER RESERVOIR PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/03 NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL DISTRICT- WEEK OF 10,340 // WATER TRANSMISSION FACILITIES 11/03 CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CITY OF TERRELL PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson ENCINITAS PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 10,300 /AA+/ AUTHORITY 2014 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 11/03 (PACIFIC VIEW PROPERTY & MOONLIGHT TOWER) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/04 SENECA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/03 AVON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 11/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/05 YORK SUBURBAN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,900 /A/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF WSHINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,800 /A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 11/03 TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2021-2024 COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 518 WEEK OF 9,645 NR/AA-/NR COUNTIES OF KNOX, WARREN, 11/03 HENDERSON, MERCER, STARK, FULTON, HANCOCK, HENRY, MCDONOUGH AND SCHUYLER AND STATE OF ILLINOIS (CAROL SANBURG COMMUNITY COLLEGE) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS SERIES 2014 A AND B CONSISTING OF: $8,395M TAX-EXEMPT $1,250M TAXABLE MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: S&P: STABLE

Day of Sale: 11/04 SPRINGTOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,445 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 11/03 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/03 CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,430 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/03 SERIES 2014 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 11/03 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,302 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 11/03 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 CABS: 2017-2021 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/04 CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,210 NR/AA/NR NUMBER 158 11/03 MCHENRY AND KANE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS (HUNTLEY) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2026-2028 TERM: 2016 REMARK: S&P Stable Rating

Day of Sale: 11/06 MAPLE HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,000 Aa2// OHIO 11/03 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/04 CONSOLIDATED HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,855 /AA+/ NO. 120 (MUNDELEIN) LAKE COUNTY 11/03 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX $1,880 REFUNDING DEBT CERTIFICATES SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED $6,975M SCHOOL BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/05 CARLISLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,130 Aa2// CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/05 BASTROP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,090 /AAA/ TEXAS 11/03 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/03 CITY OF GARDENA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,000 /A/ FINANCING AGENCY LEASE REVENUE 11/03 REFUNDING *********TAXABLE********* MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF VALPARAISO, INDIANA WEEK OF 6,800 NR/AA-/NR REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT BONDS, 11/03 SERIES 2014A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF PACIFICA WEEK OF 6,585 /AA-/ 2014 WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING 11/03 BONDS (BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 LAKE MILLS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,535 // JEFFERSON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION $5,535 REFUNDING BONDS $1,000M PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: BONDS: 15-28

NOTES: 20-24

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF VALPARAISO, INDIANA WEEK OF 5,700 NR/A-/NR REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TAX 11/03 INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis

Day of Sale: 11/04 LENNOX SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,700 /A/ 2014 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIATION 11/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/05 TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,630 // DISTRICT NO. 4 11/03 UNLIMITED TAX CONTRACT TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson EASTOWN MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 4,885 // PENNSYLVANIA 11/03 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 11/05 VILLAGE OF OSWEGO KENDALL COUNTY WEEK OF 4,035 Aa2// ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/03 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 11/03 MCFARLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,300 /A+/ 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/03 BONDS 2014 SERIES B BANK QUALIFIED CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/04 ENCINITAS PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 3,200 /AA+/ AUTHORITY 2014 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 11/03 PACIFIC VIEW PROPERTY & MOONLIGHT BEACH LIFEGUARD TOWER, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/04 CAMANO ISLAND LIBRARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,120 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/03 WASHINGTON 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 11/03 VIRGINIA RESOURCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,675 Aa2/AA/ STATE MORAL OBLIGATION REVENUE 11/03 BONDS (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2019 TERM: 2024, 2029, 2034, 2039

Day of Sale: 11/05

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,688,582 (in 000's)