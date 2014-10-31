AUTOSHOW-BMW expects China sales growth to be around 10 pct this year
* Expects China electric car quota to be toned down (Adds comments on China electric car quotas)
** Equity snapback invigorates new issuance, 17 deals priced, double last week's total, and more than a dozen companies are on the road marketing IPOs over next two weeks.
** Record-setting Shell Midstream Partners IPO was week's most impressive debut. Shares of Royal Dutch Shell affiliate popped 46 pct above their offer price, traded to indicative 2% yield, roughly half the industry average.
** Healthcare issuance remains prominent, six deals raised nearly $600 mln, led by $200 mln Synergy Pharmaceuticals convertible senior note offering and $75 mln Sientra, Inc. IPO.
** Investors view next week's broad mix of real estate, healthcare, bank, energy, consumer and technology companies looking to go public a healthy sign.
** Portfolio managers focused on companies featuring growth, earnings quality and sustainability, and are highly price sensitive going into year end.
** Capital markets sources saying they expect continued opportunistic follow-on financings from REITs and MLPs over next few weeks.
SHANGHAI, April 19 BMW Group expects sales in China to grow around 10 percent this year while global sales are likely to climb between 5 percent and 5.5 percent, BMW board member for sales and marketing Ian Robertson said at the Shanghai auto show.