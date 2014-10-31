WASHINGTON Oct 31 Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Iran's foreign minister and the European Union foreign policy chief in Oman on Nov. 9-10 to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Kerry's talks in Muscat, Oman with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif and the EU's Catherine Ashton are due to take place two weeks before a Nov. 24 deadline to complete an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Warren Strobel; Editing by Diane Craft)