(Corrects last bullet point to say DB raised, not cut PT)
** US listed shares of Alcatel Lucent surge
5 pct on reports strategic partnership finalized with Thales
.
** Street.com reports midday telecom equipment maker
completes cybersecurity services business sale to Thales for
"undisclosed amount."
** Stock closed $3.15 on 2x average 30-day volume.
** Alcatel disclosed in May exclusive talks to sell network
security unit to defense electronics group Thales
** U.S listed shares, down 32 pct this year, have bounced
more than 20 pct after company reported 3Q margin improvement.
** Seeking Alpha article touted Alcatel over weekend in
report titled "As Alcatel-Lucent Surprises, Are Shares an Easy
Double?"
** Brokers UBS, Nomura, and MKM cut respective PTs, DB
raised PT, Socgen upgraded stock to buy. Mean PT $3.90.
