(Corrects last bullet point to say DB raised, not cut PT)

** US listed shares of Alcatel Lucent surge 5 pct on reports strategic partnership finalized with Thales .

** Street.com reports midday telecom equipment maker completes cybersecurity services business sale to Thales for "undisclosed amount."

** Stock closed $3.15 on 2x average 30-day volume.

** Alcatel disclosed in May exclusive talks to sell network security unit to defense electronics group Thales

** U.S listed shares, down 32 pct this year, have bounced more than 20 pct after company reported 3Q margin improvement.

** Seeking Alpha article touted Alcatel over weekend in report titled "As Alcatel-Lucent Surprises, Are Shares an Easy Double?"

** Brokers UBS, Nomura, and MKM cut respective PTs, DB raised PT, Socgen upgraded stock to buy. Mean PT $3.90.

(RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)