NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude futures rose over $1 on Friday on forecasts of unseasonably cold weather in the U.S. Midwest in the next two weeks.

U.S. crude for December delivery shaved gains slightly to trade 97 cents up for the day at $78.88 at 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT).

(Reporting By Sam Adams Editing by W Simon)