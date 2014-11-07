UPDATE 1-BHP cuts key output targets, sees some petroleum divestment
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude futures rose over $1 on Friday on forecasts of unseasonably cold weather in the U.S. Midwest in the next two weeks.
U.S. crude for December delivery shaved gains slightly to trade 97 cents up for the day at $78.88 at 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT).
(Reporting By Sam Adams Editing by W Simon)
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.