Dec 13 The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1.1
trillion government funding bill late on Saturday, clearing the
way for a final vote on the massive spending package.
The 1,603-page bill would fund most federal agencies through
September 2015.
The Department of Homeland Security would only receive
funding through Feb. 27, setting up a showdown early next year
between Republican lawmakers and President Barack Obama over his
recent move to ease the threat of deportation for millions of
immigrants.
