SAN JUAN Dec 15 A business plan for PREPA, the
troubled Puerto Rican electric authority, is to be presented to
creditors on Monday, board president Harry Rodriguez said in a
statement.
The business plan of Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa
Donahue is a working document that will present different
scenarios for PREPA, but does not propose firing employees, the
statement said.
"Because this draft is covered by the confidentiality
agreements between PREPA and its creditors, we cannot comment
about its contents," Rodriguez said. "Later, we will continue
offering a progress report on the restructuring efforts."
