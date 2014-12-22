By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Eli Lilly and Co has won approval to
buy Novartis AG's animal health unit on condition that it
divests its Sentinel line of products for treating heartworm in
dogs, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The French company Virbac SA will buy the Sentinel product
line now owned by Novartis Animal Health, the FTC said.
EU regulators had approved Lilly's $5.4 billion takeover of
Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business in October.
The FTC had required the divestiture because Eli Lilly's
Trifexis and Novartis' Sentinel treatments are the only two
canine heartworm products which are given orally once a month,
have the same primary medicine, and treat other parasites at the
same time.
In announcing the deal in April, Lilly said the transaction
would turn its fast-growing Elanco unit from the world's No. 4
animal-health group by revenue to the global No. 2 in a sector
that supplies medicines, vaccines and feed additives for farm
and domestic animals. The sector's biggest operator is Zoetis,
spun off by Pfizer last year.
Novartis in April also said it planned to exit other smaller
operations such as vaccines and over-the-counter drugs, while
adding higher-margin cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKline Plc. It
plans to focus on three core areas - pharmaceuticals, eye care
and generics.
Shares of Eli Lilly were down 2 percent at $70.95 on the New
York Stock Exchange.