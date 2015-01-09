(Repeats with no changes) Jan 9 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 252 353 321 261 243

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.6 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.8

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 41.0 41.1 41.1 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.57 24.62 24.66 24.56 24.57

Pct change -0.2 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.9 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.8

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.68 20.74 20.74 20.70 20.70

Pct change -0.3 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Total Private 240 345 314 255 236

Goods-Producing 67 51 48 42 28

Construction 48 20 20 16 7

Manufacturing 17 29 28 24 20

Service-Providing 173 294 266 213 208

Wholesale Trade 10.0 5.3 2.5 8.2 6.1

Retail 7.7 55.7 50.2 32.6 34.2

Transp/warehousing 3.1 16.9 16.7 13.3 15.3

Information 2 1 4 -6 -5

Financial activities 10 21 20 4 6

Professional/business 52 87 86 51 52

Temporary help svs 14.7 23.9 22.7 18.8 19.5

Leisure/hospitality 36 53 32 60 55

Government 12 8 7 6 7

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Dec Nov Oct

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.6

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.1 0.8

Total Private (index) 102.4 102.2 101.6

Manufacturing (index) 90.3 90.4 89.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Dec Nov Oct Workforce -273 159 398 Employed 111 71 653 Unemployed -383 88 -254

Dec Nov Oct

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.2 11.4 11.5

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,785 2,822 2,904

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Dec.:

Nonfarm payrolls +240,000

Private payrolls: +230,000

Factory payrolls: +15,000

Jobless rate: 5.7 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.