Jan 9 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 750,000 AUTHORITY 01/12 BUILDING AID REVENUE BONDS FISCAL 2015 SERIES S-1 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 01/12/2015 & 01/13/2015

Day of Sale: 01/14 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 560,525 Aa2/AA+/ SEWER REVENUE, 2015 SERIES A 01/12 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2047

Day of Sale: 01/12 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 502,000 BONDS, (RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL 01/12 CENTER OBLIGATION GROUP) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/15 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 400,000 A2/AA-/A AUTHORITY (NY) - SERIES 2015A-1 01/12 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2042

Day of Sale: 01/15 UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME DU LAC WEEK OF 400,000 Aaa// TAXABLE "CORPORATE CUSIP" 01/12 INDIANA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, New York.

Day of Sale: 01/14 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 378,960 Aa1/AAA/AA+ DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION 01/12 HIGHWAY USER TAX REVENUE BONDS SENIOR LIEN REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 250,620 Aa1/AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 01/12 2015, SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 01/12 LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM WEEK OF 180,000 A2/NR/NR INC. - SERIES 2015 01/12 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2033-2044

Day of Sale: 01/15 LOS ANGELES COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS WEEK OF 167,000 A1/AA-/A+ FINANCING AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 01/12 BONDS, 2015 SERIES A (MULTIPLE CAPITAL PROJECTS) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 01/15 STATE OF OHIO (TREASURER OF STATE) WEEK OF 165,200 Aa2/AA/AA CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE 01/12 APPROPRIATION BONDS TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 135,000

DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 01/12 (COTTAGE HEALTH SYSTEM OBLIGATED GROUP), SERIES 2015 /A+/AA- MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 128,995 A1/A+/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY 01/12 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (PRO HEALTH CARE, INC. OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/14 STATE OF TEXAS WEEK OF 123,625 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/12 CONSISTING OF: WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A $ 6,550M* SUBSERIES 2015A-1 $27,010M* SUBSERIES 2015A-2 (VARIABLE RATE) WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015B $46,255M* SUBSERIES 2015B-1 $26,515M* SUBSERIES 2015B-2 (VARIABLE RATE) WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C (ECONOMICALLY DISTRESSED AREA PROGRAM) $7,370M* SUBSERIES 2015C-1 (TAXABLE $9,925M* SUBSERIES 2015C-2 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 120,000 Aa2/AA-/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/12 BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 100,000 NR/AA/AA- TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY 01/12 SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 01/14 COLORADO HOUSING & FINANCE WEEK OF 99,800 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY-SF MORTGAGE CLASS I BONDS 01/12 2015A **********TAXABLE********** MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 01/15 SANTA CLARA VALLEY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 91,000

TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE, CALIFORNIA 01/12 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2036 COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WEEK OF 85,960 Aa3/AA-/ BALDWIN COUNTY, ALABAMA 01/12 REFUNDING SCHOOL WARRANTS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 01/14 COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WEEK OF 85,960 Aa3/AA-/ BALDWIN COUNTY, ALABAMA 01/12 REFUNDING SCHOOL WARRANTS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 01/14 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 72,790 Aa2/NR/NR OF ARKANSAS 01/12 VARIOUS FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (FAYETTEVILLE CAMPUS) SERIES 2015A MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 01/13 COUNTY OF FORSYTH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 72,200 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/12 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2028 SAN JOSE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,685

/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION 01/12 OF 2012), SERIES 2015C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 SAN JOSE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,000

2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/12 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 MAINE STATE HOUSING WEEK OF 67,000 Aa1/AA+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: RETAIL 01/12/2015

Day of Sale: 01/13 OKLAHOMA CITY WATER AND SEWER WEEK OF 66,000 Aa1/AAA/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 SALEM-KEIZER SCHOOL DISTRICT 24J WEEK OF 51,000 Aa3// FFC PENSION 2015 TAXABLE, GENERAL 01/12 OBLIGATION, OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 01/15 WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY (MICHIGAN) WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3/AA-/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 RIVERSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000

2015 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 01/12 BONDS - (CFD) NOS. 10, 13(A01), 14 15 (1A-2), 17, 28, 21(1A-2), 22 AND 24 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/15 CORSICANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,670

DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 01/12 BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 01/15 POMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 48,000 A1/A/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2008 ELECTION, SERIES F 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 DEER VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,250 Aa1//AA- NO. 97 MARICOPA COUNTY ARIZONA 01/12 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2013 SERIES A (2015) REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 SPRINGFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 19 WEEK OF 36,245 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2015A 01/12 STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/14 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 118 WEEK OF 36,210

(WAUCONDA), LAKE AND MCHENRY 01/12 COUNTIES, ILLINOIS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: Serials: 2016-2018,2020-2025

Day of Sale: 01/14 VILLA RICA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 35,685 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 01/12 CITY OF VILLA RICA WATER AND SEWERAGE PROJECT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2020-2035 TERM: 2015, 2039

Day of Sale: 01/15 SPRINGFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 19 WEEK OF 35,250 Aa1//AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015B, OREGON 01/12 STATE BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 01/14 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 35,085

AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 01/12 NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ATASCADERO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,500 Aa3// SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 210 ELECTION, SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SPRING GROVE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,205

YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A & B OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 01/15 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,295

CORPORATION, INDIANA 01/12 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: AA+/NR/NR PROGRAM

AA-/NR/NR UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 01/13 CITY OF LEANDER, TEXAS - 2015 WEEK OF 28,385 Aa3/AA-/ MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 01/15 TUSTIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,000 Aa1/AA/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/12 BONDS OF SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO 2002-1 OF THE TUSTIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/15 GATES, CHILI CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,670 Aa3/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 01/12 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 01/14 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 21,750 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 01/12 (PASS-THROUGH) (FULLERTON COURT APARTMENTS), SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/15 PENNSYLVANIA STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3// BUILDING AUTHORITY 01/12 DAUPHIN COUNTY TECHNICAL SCHOOL MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 01/14 CABRILLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 2012 ELECTION 2015B, CALIFORNIA 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/14 COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 18,000 NR/AA+/ AUTHORITY 01/12

/EXP/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016 RADNOR TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,050 Aa1// DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 01/13 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS ECONOMIC WEEK OF 16,890 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/12 CITY OF MYRTLE BEACH PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 01/15 AUGUSTA MAINE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 16,860 REFUNDING 2015 01/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 01/13 SCOTTS VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT (SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, 01/12 CALIFORNIA) ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SAN JOSE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,315 GENERALLY OBLIGATION BONDS 01/12 (ELECTION OF 2012), SERIES 2015D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 SPRING LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 13,750 MICHIGAN 01/12 OTTAWA COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/15 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 13,010 Aa2/AA-/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY BUILDING 01/12 AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING WARRANTS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/14 CENTRAL MONTCALM PUBLIC SCHOOL, WEEK OF 12,120 MICHIGAN 01/12 COUNTIES OF MONTCALM & IONIA, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/15 LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 11,615 BOARD OF EDUCATION 01/12 CAPITAL OUTLAY WARRANTS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2025-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 01/13 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 11,105 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/12 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/14 SPRINGPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 11,070 COUNTIES OF JACKSON, CALHOUN, 01/12 EATON & INGHAM, 2015 REFUNDING BOND CONSISTING OF: $5,150M - SERIES A $5,920M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/15 GROSSE ILE TWP SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 10,450 COUNTY OF WAYNE, 2015 REFUNDING 01/12 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/14 NEWPORT, KENTUCKY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 10,260 NR/NR/NR BUILDING REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/12 SERIES 2014 (SOUTH BEACH 1, LLC PROJECT) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 01/13 KILLEEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,215 Aaa// TEXAS 01/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2018 TERM: 2015 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2

Day of Sale: 01/13 CYPRESS HILL MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,645 DISTRICT NO. 1, TEXAS 01/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/15 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,570 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 23 01/12 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN BRAZORIA AND HARRIS COUNTIES, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 01/13 PAW PAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 9,500 COUNTY OF VAN BUREN 01/12 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/13 MELVINDALE-NORTHERN ALLEN PARK WEEK OF 9,450 PUBLIC SCHOOLS 01/12 COUNTY OF WAYNE STATE OF MICHIGAN 2015 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus

Day of Sale: 01/13 COWETA COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 9,310 WATER AND SEWERAGE AUTHORITY 01/12 COWETA COUNTY (GEORGIA) WATER AND SEWERAGE AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/15 BROWN CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 9,200 MICHIGAN 01/12 COUNTIES OF SANILAC, LAPEER AND ST. CLAIR, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/13 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,860 CORPORATION, INDIANA 01/12 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2026 REMARK: AA+/NR/NR PROGRAM

AA-/NR/NR UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 01/13 WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,600 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 01/12 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 01/13 TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 7,150 TALLAPOOSA COUNTY 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS, SERIES 2015-A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF AUGUSTA WEEK OF 6,600 EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 01/12 ANTICIPATION NOTES, BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015

Day of Sale: 01/14 TOWN OF CUMBERLAND, MAINE WEEK OF 6,495 Aa3/AA+/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/12 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 01/14 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 6,435 Aa2/AA-/AA WYANDOTTE (COUNTY OF WAYNE), 01/12 MICHIGAN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS- UNLIMITED TAX MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2020 INSURANCE: STATE OF MICHIGAN SCHL BD QUAL REMARK: Underlying S&P "A" Rating Expected

Day of Sale: 01/13 SOUTH LAKE SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,795 COUNTY OF MACOMB 01/12 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/14 UPPER ADAMS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,630 ADAMS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/12 WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WILMINGTON) WEEK OF 5,325 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/12 #209-U, REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/14 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,190 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 166 01/12 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 01/12 NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,140 LACKAWANNA & WAYNE COUNTIES 01/12 PENNYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2030 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/15 BRIGHTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,300 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 01/12 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 01/13 PORT ANGELES ELECTRIC REVENUE WEEK OF 4,000 A1// REFUNDING 2015, WASHINGTON 01/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 01/15 SHERRILL CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,710 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 01/12 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF HAMILTON, ALABAMA WEEK OF 3,380 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/12 WARRANTS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 RABUN COUNTY WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 3,165 Aa3/NAF/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 01/12 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 01/13 CLAY ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,950 DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/12 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF ST.CHARLES, KANE AND DUPAGE WEEK OF 2,350 Aa1// COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 01/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2029 YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,600 IMPROVEMENT AREA C-COUNTRYSIDE AT 01/12 MONTROSE 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 SOUTH KORTRIGHT CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,390 NR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 01/12 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 01/13 COWETA COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 205 WATER AND SEWAGE AUTHORITY 01/12 COWETA COUNTY (GEORGIA) WATER AND SEWERAGE AUTHORITY TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/15

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,204,175 (in 000's)

(Reporting By Karen Pierog)