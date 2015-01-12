BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Senate advanced a bill on Monday to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline, voting to allow debate and amendments on the project the White House has said President Barack Obama will veto.
The procedural measure passed by a count of at least 62-31, with clerks still counting the tallies. A final vote in the Senate on approving the pipeline is expected late this month, but backers are several votes short of the 67 needed for a veto-proof majority. The House of Representatives passed a bill last week to approve TransCanada Corp's pipeline to bring Canadian oil to Nebraska en route to refineries and ports along the Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
LONDON, May 11 Proposals by a G20-backed task force for companies to disclose how they manage climate risks would mislead investors and distort markets, according to research by analytics and data provider IHS Markit on Thursday.