* JPMorgan CFO says much of legal expense in quarter was for 'incremental' cost of fx probe

* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake and CEO Jamie Dimon speak to reporters about results

* JPMorgan CFO: bank gave 'consideration' to proposed new capital requirements when submitting request to Fed return capital

* JPMorgan CEO Dimon: expect to see U.S. wages rise with improvement in economy