BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
Jan 16 (Reuters) -
* Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver says "we shouldn't be unduly pessimistic" about Canadian economy after oil price plunge (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
NEW YORK, May 10 A US$3bn loan backing the US$7.2bn takeover of bakery chain Panera Bread Co by JAB Holding Co, owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, is being arranged by a bank group led by JP Morgan and meeting solid demand, several bankers said.