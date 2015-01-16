Jan 16 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar this week to their highest in about seven weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $46.96 billion in the week ended Jan. 13, from $44.23 billion in the the previous week. This was the highest net long dollar position since the week of Dec. 2. Dollar longs also rose for a fourth straight week. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Swiss franc continued to pile up short positions of 26,444 contracts or about $3.2 billion at the exchange rate of Jan. 13. That's the highest net short on the franc since June 2013. That short could change dramatically next week following the Swiss National Bank removing the cap on euro versus the franc, resulting in steep losses in both the single European currency and the dollar. Euro net shorts have also increased to 167,851 contracts, or about $24.7 billion. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 25,872 33,160 Short 120,497 123,243 Net -94,625 -90,083 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 50,858 46,016 Short 218,709 207,056 Net -167,851 -161,040 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 41,920 39,156 Short 79,060 64,726 Net -37,140 -25,570 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 4,922 5,547 Short 31,366 29,718 Net -26,444 -24,171 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 27,599 31,275 Short 48,778 48,362 Net -21,179 -17,087 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 14,778 16,981 Short 60,143 65,633 Net -45,365 -48,652 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 17,305 18,667 Short 71,600 83,118 Net -54,295 -64,451 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 13Jan2015 week Prior week Long 8,396 9,865 Short 10,172 10,772 Net -1,776 -907 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)