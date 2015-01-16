Jan 16 Currency speculators increased their bets
in favor of the U.S. dollar this week to their highest in about
seven weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $46.96
billion in the week ended Jan. 13, from $44.23 billion in the
the previous week. This was the highest net long dollar position
since the week of Dec. 2.
Dollar longs also rose for a fourth straight week.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Swiss franc continued to pile up short positions of
26,444 contracts or about $3.2 billion at the exchange rate of
Jan. 13. That's the highest net short on the franc since June
2013.
That short could change dramatically next week following the
Swiss National Bank removing the cap on euro versus the franc,
resulting in steep losses in both the single European currency
and the dollar.
Euro net shorts have also increased to 167,851 contracts, or
about $24.7 billion.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 25,872 33,160
Short 120,497 123,243
Net -94,625 -90,083
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 50,858 46,016
Short 218,709 207,056
Net -167,851 -161,040
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 41,920 39,156
Short 79,060 64,726
Net -37,140 -25,570
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 4,922 5,547
Short 31,366 29,718
Net -26,444 -24,171
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 27,599 31,275
Short 48,778 48,362
Net -21,179 -17,087
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 14,778 16,981
Short 60,143 65,633
Net -45,365 -48,652
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 17,305 18,667
Short 71,600 83,118
Net -54,295 -64,451
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
13Jan2015 week Prior week
Long 8,396 9,865
Short 10,172 10,772
Net -1,776 -907
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)