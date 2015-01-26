Jan 25 Interest rates in Britain may need to
start rising sooner than many expectations, Kristin Forbes, a
member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said
in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Healthy growth in the United States and low oil prices could
trigger consumption and investments in the UK that would help
the cause for hiking interest rates sooner than market
expectations by mid-2016, Forbes told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1zLjFHU)
Tumbling oil prices in the UK have brought the inflation
rate to its lowest in more than a decade, which would further
bring down interest rates in the near term. However, rates would
eventually rise as the economy expanded in the medium term,
Forbes told the newspaper.
The Bank of England has the ability and the duty to return
usually low British inflation to its 2 percent target within the
next two years, Forbes said.
British inflation fell to 0.5 percent in December and Bank
of England officials have warned it may turn negative in the
next few months.
Even as the Bank of England's strategy involves raising
rates slowly, the economy may respond in unexpected ways, Forbes
told the Journal.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)