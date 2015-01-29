BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 29 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Says plans to spend $1.7 billion this year in Permian resources unit, $200 million less than 2014
* Says plans to use 19 rigs in Permian resources business this year, drill 167 horizontal wells
* Says bought 100,000 acres in Permian shale in fourth quarter for $1.3 billion, part of strategy to drill more efficiently
* Says Permian enhanced oil recovery business remains "very profitable," with costs of $30 per barrel of oil equivalent
* Says CO2 flooding remains a "very strong business"
* Says sale of entire company "probably not likely" right now, adds Chevron Corp doesn't "have any free cash"
* Says "way too early" to consider acquisitions, but generally not interested in buying a publicly traded company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides contract laboratory services, said it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc, which provides life sciences companies with drug development and consulting services, in a $4.6 billion deal.