Day of Sale: 02/11 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 300,000 A1/A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 02/09 THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY FIXED RATE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/11/2015

Day of Sale: 02/12 GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 240,000 Aaa/AAA/ GEORGIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Montgomery

Day of Sale: 02/11 WEST VALLEY-MISSION COMMUNITY WEEK OF 195,000 Aaa/AAA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 02/09 (SANTA CLARA AND SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DETROIT PUBLIC SCHOOLS - 2015A WEEK OF 187,535 NR/AA-/AA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 02/11 WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 170,000 Aa2/AA/NR SERIES 2015 02/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 02/11 JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY-TAXABLE WEEK OF 165,000 Aa2/AA/ BONDS, 2015 SERIES 2015 SERIES A 02/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2045

Day of Sale: 02/10 TORRANCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 163,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MEASURE T), SERIES 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MEASURE U), SERIES 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 02/11 RIVER ISLANDS PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 154,530 // AUTHORITY 02/09 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2003-1 (PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS) CONSISTING OF: $110,740M SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING SERIES 2015A-1 $ 12,690M SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A-2 (TAXABLE) $ 31,100M SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas REMARK: 2015A-1 DUE 2025-2045 (NOT RATED)

Day of Sale: 02/11 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 02/09 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/09/2015

Day of Sale: 02/10 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 149,400 Aa2/AA+/ SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 02/09 BONDS, SERIES 2015-2016 CONSISTING OF: $98,300M* SERIES 2015-116A (AMT) $51,100M* SERIES 2015-116B(NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 136,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND PROGRAM 02/09 REFUNDING GREEN BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 02/10 STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 132,285 Aa1// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, 02/09 SERIES 190 & 191 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York EL PASO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 108,375 /AAA/AA (EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS) 02/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings:

Day of Sale: 02/10 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT NASHVILLE WEEK OF 104,340 // DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2015B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 02/10 SCHOOL BOARD OF BREVARD, FLORIDA WEEK OF 101,000 Aa3//AA- CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 02/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 02/10 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 98,110 Aa2/AA+/AA+ SEWER REVENUE AND REFUNDING 02/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 02/11 REID HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CARE WEEK OF 91,180 NR/AA/ SERVICES INC, INDIANA 02/09 SERIES 2015A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 02/10 OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 90,000 Aa2/AA/ ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 02/09 2015 SERIES C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/11 EL PASO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #49, WEEK OF 67,915 // (FALCON SCHOOLS), COLORADO 02/09 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 02/10 CITY OF OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA WEEK OF 64,815 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 02/12 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 62,500 NR/NR/ ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES AND 02/09 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A&B (ST. JAMES PLACE OF BATON ROUGE PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/11 HARTFORD STADIUM AUTHORITY LEASE WEEK OF 59,825 /A+/ REVENUE BONDS 02/09 SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) & 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York MCLENNAN COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE WEEK OF 52,010 /AA/AA DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/09 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 02/10 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT NASHVILLE WEEK OF 46,745 // DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2026

Day of Sale: 02/10 UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AA/AA+ ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 02/09 AUTHORITY MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: ADJUSTABLE RATE REVENUE

Day of Sale: 02/10 INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY JOPLIN, WEEK OF 36,780 /BBB+/ MISSOURI 02/09 HEALTH FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (FREEMAN HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 35,640 /A/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE 02/09

Day of Sale: 02/11 MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 35,170 /AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING 02/09 BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 02/11 MAPLE HEIGHTS, COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 // DISTRICT 02/09 OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS TBD

Day of Sale: 02/11 VISTA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 34,795 /A-/ COMMISSION, CALIFORNIA 02/09 /EXP/ 2015 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B-1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/12 LINN-BENTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 34,000 NR/AA+/ OREGON 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/12 YUCAIPA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,000 /A+/AA- WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 02/09 BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/11 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 28,000 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 02/09 /EXP/ SERIES 2014 (MINNEAPOLIS PRESERVATION PORTFOLIO PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/12 GODLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,600 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 02/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/09 COUNTY OF IREDELL, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 25,000 Aa2/AA-/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 02/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/12 VAL VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,000 // CALIFORNIA 02/09 2015 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/12 ST CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 24,500 NR/AA/ PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 2 02/09 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2036-2038

Day of Sale: 02/10 BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 24,170 // MICHIGAN 02/09 COUNTY OF OAKLAND, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS TBD

Day of Sale: 02/09 VISTA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 23,220 /A-/ COMMISSION, CALIFORNIA 02/09 /EXP/ 2015 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/12 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 23,115 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/09 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS TBD

Day of Sale: 02/12 CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH WEEK OF 22,190 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/09 PACKER COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE WEEK OF 22,000 A3/A-/NR SERIES 2015 02/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 02/12 HURON VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,995 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 02/09 COUNTIES OF OAKLAND & LIVINGSTON 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/11 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 20,390 A1/AA/AA- SOLID WASTE-SOLID WASTE REVENUE 02/09 BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 02/11 SCRANTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,335 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES A OF 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/10 SNYDERVILLE BASIN WATER RECLAMATION WEEK OF 19,715 /AA/ DISTRICT, UTAH 02/09 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 02/11 WESLACO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,025 /AAA/AAA (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 02/09 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Unenhanced Ratings:

S&P 'A+' & Fitch 'AA-' TRACY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 17,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 02/09 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/11 ARCHER CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,070 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (ARCHER COUNTY, TEXAS) 02/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015A & 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/09 CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 15,695 Aa1/AA/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/09 (UNIVERSITY GATEWAY PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 02/10 WESLACO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,645 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT 02/09 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+/AA- NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,950 /A/ AUTHORITY 02/09 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING BONDS (THE SEEING EYE, INC-2015 PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 12,170 /AA/ BOROUGH OF KINNELON IN THE COUNTY 02/09 OF MORRIS, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 02/10 GALESBURG-AUGUSTA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 12,085 Aa2// COUNTY OF KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN 02/09 2015 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION- UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/12 KENT COUNTY, DELAWARE WEEK OF 10,995 Aa1/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 02/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 02/10 CITY OF DEL RIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,950 // (A HOME RULE CITY LOCATED IN 02/09 VAL VERDE COUNTY, TEXAS) COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio CARMAN-AINSWORTH COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 10,510 // MICHIGAN 02/09

COUNTY OF GENESEE, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/10 CLINTONDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 10,340 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 02/09 COUNTY OF MACOMB, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/12 SOMERSET AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // SOMERSET COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/09 MIFFLINBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // UNION COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/10 EAST ALLEGHENY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 Baa3/AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/09 REFUNDING 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/11 JACKSON CENTER LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT, OHIO 02/09 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SHELBY, AUGLAIZE & LOGAN COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS TBD

Day of Sale: 02/12 HINDS COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 9,995 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/09 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 02/11 COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A+/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 02/11 FULTONDALE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 9,205 A2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/09 WARRANTS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 02/09 RICE COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 8,980 NR/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 376, 02/09 KANSAS GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCED REFUNDING 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2035

Day of Sale: 02/12 GARFIELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,440 /AA-/ RE-2, COLORADO 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 (ST INTERCEPT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 03/11 WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 /AA+/ WISCONSIN 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 02/10 WEST CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT,ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,210 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PARK BONDS, 02/09 SERIES 2015A TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PARK BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Underlying S&P: BBB

Day of Sale: 02/12 CONSOLIDATED HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,170 /AA+/ NUMBER 120, LAKE COUNTY, IL 02/09 (MUNDELEIN) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/10 ASPEN CONSOLIDATED SANITATION WEEK OF 6,750 // DISTRICT, COLORADO 02/09 WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: **Bank Qualified**

Day of Sale: 02/12 VILLAGE OF FRANKLIN PARK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 6,300 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/09 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2029-2034 REMARK: **Bank Qualified**

Day of Sale: 02/10 BILLINGS, MONTANA WEEK OF 6,050 Aa2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/09 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 02/11 BOROUGH OF BRENTWOOD WEEK OF 5,870 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/11 HEMPSTEAD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,580 /AAA/ DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 02/09 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WALLER COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/09 CADILLAC AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 5,360 Aa2// MICHIGAN 02/09 COUNTIES OF WEXFORD, OSCEOLA & LAKE 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/09 AVONDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,065 /A+/ DISTRICT #44, MARICOPA COUNTY, 02/09 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver BRET HARTE UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 02/12 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 5,000 // HEALTH BENEFIT CLAIMS BOND 02/09 ANTICIPATION NOTES, (SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS - INCOME TAX SUPPORTED) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS TBD

Day of Sale: 02/12 CRANE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,999 /AAA/ (CRANE COUNTY, TEXAS) 02/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified CHEROKEE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 4,200 /AA/ WATER AUTHORITY 02/09 WATER & SEWER REVENUES **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A-

Day of Sale: 02/10 EAST NICOLAUS JOINT UNION HIGH WEEK OF 4,000 /A/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/10 MONTABELLA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 3,970 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 02/09 COUNTIES OF MONTCALM, ISABELLA AND MECOSTA, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/11 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,285 /A/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY TAX 02/09 REVENUE AUTUMN GROVE 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/11 SCHOOL DISTRICT 135 (ORLAND PARK), WEEK OF 3,075 /AA/ COOK COUNTY, IL 02/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING DEBT CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/11 SOCORRO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 3,000 A2// CORRECTIONAL FACILITY GROSS 02/09 RECEIPTS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 02/09 VISTA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 1,235 /A-/ COMMISSION 02/09 /EXP/ 2015 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B-2 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/12 CITY OF NICOLLET, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,055 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 02/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,105,904 (in 000's)