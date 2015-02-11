UPDATE 3-Allianz upbeat on 2017 after first quarter, despite tough market
* Q1 revenues up 2.5 pct, net profit down 15 pct (Updates with details on combined ratio, asset management; fresh share price; wraps in CEO statements on acquisitions)
Feb 11 Bank of America Corp :
* Federally insured U.S. banking unit financed tax trades for hedge funds, others, Wall Street Journal says
* Paper cites internal documents, people familiar with matter
* Source text: tinyurl.com/nqcog5c
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dan Burns)
* Q1 revenues up 2.5 pct, net profit down 15 pct (Updates with details on combined ratio, asset management; fresh share price; wraps in CEO statements on acquisitions)
* REG-ITALEAF: TERNIENERGIA SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR THREE MICRO-GRIDS IN INDIA