Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
Feb 12 The investment inflow of US$2.935 billion into high-yield corporate bond funds was the fifth-largest ever in the week ended February 11, according to Lipper US Fund Flows.
Investment appetite for high-yield bonds has recently returned in part as oil prices have regained some lost ground.
Lipper is unit of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting By Jack Doran)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)