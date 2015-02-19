Feb 19 EOG Resources Inc

* CEO says does not believe growing oil production in low-price environment "is a smart thing to do"

* CEO says "the (oil) market will rebalance"

* CEO says will run 27 rigs this year

* CEO says low oil prices an opportunity to "add low cost, high-quality acreage"

* CEO says sees potential for 10 to 30 percent vendor savings amidst oil price downturn

* Says Bakken well completion costs at $9.3 million, 11 percent cheaper than 2013

* Says believes "significant amount of remaining potential in the Bakken"

* CEO says he is "encouraged" U.S. Congress is "taking a look at lifting the ban on crude oil exports"

* CEO says "current (oil) prices are far short of what is necessary to sustain the supply need to meet world demand"

* CEO says "we have halted production growth deliberatively"

* CEO says will return to double-digit production growth when oil prices recover

* Says Q4 2014 effective tax rate was 61 percent

* Says wants to hedge more oil production this year

* Says plans to end 2015 with 285 wells waiting on completion, 85 more than beginning of year

* Says in low oil price environment, opportunities to increase the rate of dividend's growth are "limited"

* Says a $10 per barrel increase in oil prices would result in "significant additional return"

* Says decline rate for its wells is "slowing over time" due in part to improving technology