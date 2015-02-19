BRIEF-CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36
* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE, INC. REPORTS 2017 FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS
Feb 19 EOG Resources Inc
* CEO says does not believe growing oil production in low-price environment "is a smart thing to do"
* CEO says "the (oil) market will rebalance"
* CEO says will run 27 rigs this year
* CEO says low oil prices an opportunity to "add low cost, high-quality acreage"
* CEO says sees potential for 10 to 30 percent vendor savings amidst oil price downturn
* Says Bakken well completion costs at $9.3 million, 11 percent cheaper than 2013
* Says believes "significant amount of remaining potential in the Bakken"
* CEO says he is "encouraged" U.S. Congress is "taking a look at lifting the ban on crude oil exports"
* CEO says "current (oil) prices are far short of what is necessary to sustain the supply need to meet world demand"
* CEO says "we have halted production growth deliberatively"
* CEO says will return to double-digit production growth when oil prices recover
* Says Q4 2014 effective tax rate was 61 percent
* Says wants to hedge more oil production this year
* Says plans to end 2015 with 285 wells waiting on completion, 85 more than beginning of year
* Says in low oil price environment, opportunities to increase the rate of dividend's growth are "limited"
* Says a $10 per barrel increase in oil prices would result in "significant additional return"
* Says decline rate for its wells is "slowing over time" due in part to improving technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit